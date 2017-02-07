Overcast

New order ‘could threaten free range producers’, NFU warns

17:49 08 February 2017

Free range hens have been brought indoors under the current restrictions.

Archant

New bird flu restrictions to be imposed in ‘higher risk areas’, including a large swathe taking in most of the East Anglian coast and estuary areas and an inland section of north Suffolk and south Norfolk, could pose a threat to “a significant number” of free-range poultry producers, farmers’ leaders have warned.

Free range poultry farmers have been hit by an order imposed in December which requires them to house their birds to prevent the spread of the disease. It comes to an end in England after February 28, but at that point free range producers will reach the maximum period they can keep their birds indoors and still label them as ‘free-range’.

Now the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) has announced its initial plans for a more ‘targeted’ approach after the current order expires. It includes mandatory biosecurity measures across the country, and the continuation of a housing or range netting order in ‘higher risk’ areas, with measures reviewed at the end of April. Those producers that can net can keep their free range status, but those who can’t won’t. Higher Risk Areas are located where there are high populations of wild waterfowl.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) president Meurig Raymond said: “Free-range poultry producers now face significant threats to their businesses after DEFRA’s introduction of Higher Risk Areas. The affected producers will now lose free-range status from March 1 and this will have a considerable effect on the supply chain.

“Half of the UK’s national flock is free range, by far the highest percentage of any EU member state, and this will have a serious effect on the British public where demand for free-range has increased significantly over the past 25 years.”

He called on DEFRA to provide clarity on how many free-range birds are affected by the introduction of Higher Risk Areas.

The British Free Range Egg Producers Association said it was “delighted” for those producers not in high risk areas, but said there were producers who will be forced to continue to house birds, although it was unsure how many.

“They face the prospect of their eggs being downgraded which we estimate to cost businesses at least 20p per dozen,” said BREPA chief executive Robert Gooch.

