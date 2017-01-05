New primary school and development of 1,250 homes approved by planning teams in Bury St Edmunds

1,250 homes are planned Rougham Hill in Bury St Edmunds

More than 1,000 homes have been given the green light on the south side of Bury St Edmunds today.

Hopkins Homes and Pigeon developers want to build up to 1,250 homes and a new primary school on the 68ha Rougham Hill site, between the A134 Sicklesmere Road and the Rougham Hill roundabout.

The scheme also plans a new relief road through the middle of the estate, taking traffic coming from Sudbury on the A134 towards the A14 without having to queue for the Southgate Green roundabout.

Despite warnings from residents at the meeting about flooding, the traffic impact and the possibility of Rushbrooke back roads becoming a ‘rat run’, councillors voted unanimously to allow the plan.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council cabinet member Peter Stevens told the meeting: “This is an outline permission following our well-established process of planning in St Edmundsbury with a local plan, a master plan and now we’re faced with an outline application. I’ve listened to the residents and their concerns and I’m confident those concerns can be addressed at a later stage in the planning process.”

The builders now have three years to submit a full planning application and if that gets planning permission then they will have two years to start work.

It has taken six years’ work to get the application to the committee today.