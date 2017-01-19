New teams in Leiston and Southwold to regenerate their coastal communities

A sunny day on the beach and promenade in Southwold - the town has been boosted by coastal communities status. Picture: James Bass

Two communities in Suffolk have been awarded special status as part of a national project to drive forward future economic growth and prosperity in coastal areas.

View from Southwold Pier looking south towards Sizewell - the resort, along with Sizewell and Leiston, will have a Coastal Community Team to help its economy.

Leiston/Sizewell and Southwold have been selected to have their own dedicated Coastal Community Teams (CCT), bringing together people, councils, volunteers and businesses to work together.

They join three existing CCTs already working in east Suffolk – Deben, Felixstowe and Lowestoft.

The new teams will each receive £10,000 from the Department for Communities and Local Government to help create an economic plan to prioritise the key economic issues facing the towns, and will be eligible to bid for funding for projects from a multi-million pound Government pot.

Chris Betson, chairman of the Leiston & District Community Partnership Ltd, said: “I think this award represents a superb opportunity for us to begin the process of joining up those active groups that exist within the community to form an effective Coastal Community Team.

“It has come about largely as a result of the voluntary work undertaken through the Leiston Forward project with help from the economic development team at Suffolk Coastal District Council.

“This is, in effect, a small business start-up and the CCT template makes an ideal framework for us to bring together the resources of our district council with the energy and expertise of our community through the Leiston & District Community Partnership Ltd.”

Michael Ladd, Waveney’s cabinet member for tourism, economic development and rural affairs, said: “We are delighted that Southwold will now have its own CCT. As already evident in Felixstowe, Deben and Lowestoft, CCTs enable our coastal towns to take control of coordinating projects and activity to guide the development of their local economy.”

Geoff Holdcroft, Suffolk Coastal’s deputy leader and cabinet member with responsibility for economic development, said: “CCTs allow local people and organisations to work together and focus on the specific challenges faced in their area.

“East Suffolk has some of the country’s most beautiful coastline and the work of our CCTs will help our coastal towns to thrive.”

Coastal communities minister Andrew Percy urged the CCTs to create “radical plans of action”.

He said: “By 2020 we’ll have invested nearly a quarter of a billion pounds in our seaside areas providing thousands of jobs, training places and opportunities along the shore.”