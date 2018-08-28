Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sixth incident on A14 in 12 hours left woman trapped in car

PUBLISHED: 20:02 29 October 2018

The collision happened between Cambridge and Newmarket around 6.30pm on October 29. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The collision happened between Cambridge and Newmarket around 6.30pm on October 29. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Sarah Lucy brown

A woman had to be cut from her car after it collided with an HGV on the A14 near Newmarket.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of an accident around 6.30pm on October 29 after reports that the eastbound carriageway of the A14 was blocked by the collision of a car and HGV between Newmarket and Cambridge.

Suffolk firefighters sent two vehicles from Newmarket and one from Cambridge to assist the police and paramedics also at the scene.

Firefighters freed the driver of the car after the crash had left her trapped.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene but her condition is not yet known.

Cambridgeshire police have confirmed that they attended the incident.

At least one lane of traffic was closed while emergency services worked to clear the scene.

This is the sixth incident on the A14 today after a flurry of issues this morning.

This is an ongoing incident, check back for the latest information.

Topic Tags:

Sixth incident on A14 in 12 hours left woman trapped in car

60 minutes ago Jake Foxford
The collision happened between Cambridge and Newmarket around 6.30pm on October 29. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A woman had to be cut from her car after it collided with an HGV on the A14 near Newmarket.

Video: Disney duo in Ipswich Regent Snow White Christmas pantomime

19:00 Megan Aldous
Alireza Sarebani and Fatemeh Sarebani are playing two of the seven dwarfs at The Regent Christmas pantomime. Picture: MEGAN ALDOUS

Two siblings who are playing dwarfs in The Regent’s Snow White and the seven dwarfs have previously appeared in Star Wars and Christopher Robin.

Suffolk’s stained glass rated top in the country by church tourism website

18:56 Andrew Hirst
David Hamand is an expert on the stained glass inside Holy Trinity Church, Long Melford Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Every few years, dozens of descendents of the 15th century Suffolk nobleman John Clopton travel from America to visit the county where their family made its name.

‘Students deserve better’ - Parents and former staff criticise special school leadership

18:30 Andrew Hirst
Matthew and Suzanne Staines with their daughter, Isabelle, who was injured twice in one week at school Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fresh concerns have been raised about a Suffolk special school after reports of vulnerable pupils suffering unexplained injuries.

Mental health patient died while on leave from hospital, inquest hears

18:16 Adam Howlett
Matthew Arkle, 37, from Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARKLE FAMILY

A voluntary patient at a Suffolk mental health ward was found hanged just days after his first spell of unaccompanied leave, an inquest heard.

When do 2019’s bank holidays fall - and how can you use them best?

17:34 Judy Rimmer
The Bolddog Lings FMX Display Team in the Grand Ring at the 2018 Suffolk Show. The Show is a highlight of the late May bank holiday week. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

As winter weather hits, it’s time to start planning your holidays for next year. Combine bank holidays with annual leave, and you could enjoy longer breaks from work!

Youth stabbed holiday park staff member in stomach

16:13 Jake Foxford
Perry wise, 18, of St Osyth, was detained by holiday park staff members after stabbing a man in the stomach. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

An Essex teenager has been jailed for 14 months for stabbing a worker who confronted him.

Most read

A loyal assistant, a former judo champion and a boyhood Canary - the men behind new Ipswich boss Lambert

Matt Gill, Stuart Taylor, Paul Lambert and Jim Henry pictured at Millwall. Picture: PAGEPIX

Opinion: Fuller Flavour: The worst side I’ve seen in my 40 years of supporting Town

Town fans sit in the lower tier at The Den, watching the Blues lose 3-0. Picture: PAGEPIX

Updated: Major Ipswich road closed after crash traps man in car

The crash happened near the waste recycling centre on Foxhall Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Colchester man dead after being struck by train near Kelvedon

Trains travelling through Colchester station are disrupted Picture: NATALIE SADLER

Opinion: Stuart Watson’s Sunday Verdict: Forget talk of Lambert getting January funds... there’s no time to wait for the cavalry

The new Ipswich manager Paul Lambert staying covered up and keeping a low profile in the main stand at The Den. Photo: Pagepix

Breaking News: Three arrested in connection with fire on school grounds

Suffolk Constabulary are treating the fire at a Bury St Edmunds school as arson Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24