Sixth incident on A14 in 12 hours left woman trapped in car

The collision happened between Cambridge and Newmarket around 6.30pm on October 29. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy brown

A woman had to be cut from her car after it collided with an HGV on the A14 near Newmarket.

The Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of an accident around 6.30pm on October 29 after reports that the eastbound carriageway of the A14 was blocked by the collision of a car and HGV between Newmarket and Cambridge.

Suffolk firefighters sent two vehicles from Newmarket and one from Cambridge to assist the police and paramedics also at the scene.

Firefighters freed the driver of the car after the crash had left her trapped.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene but her condition is not yet known.

Cambridgeshire police have confirmed that they attended the incident.

At least one lane of traffic was closed while emergency services worked to clear the scene.

This is the sixth incident on the A14 today after a flurry of issues this morning.

This is an ongoing incident, check back for the latest information.