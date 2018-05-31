Racegoers at Newmarket help to raise more than £10,500 for EACH

Vicky Matthews, corporate fundraiser, EACH, left; Jonathan Tewson, partnerships manager, Newmarket Racecourses; Emma Wood, partnership business development executive, Newmarket Racecourses. Picture: NEWMARKET RACECOURSES Archant

Racegoers attending the Moët & Chandon July Festival, at Newmarket, have helped to raise a mammoth

£10,576.03 for the East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices.

It marks the highest amount raised for the charity over their four-year partnership with Newmarket Racecourses, following a total of £9,404.74 raised in 2017 – an increase of over 11% in donations on last year.

The charity had a presence on course where they had a stand and took bucket collections on the gates over the three days of the festival.

Racegoers were also invited to give £5 by texting a number advertised in the days’ racecards. In addition, £1 from the sale of every Mojito cocktail, Cosmopolitan cocktail and Strawberry Mojito mocktail on course went to EACH.

Amy Starkey, regional director of Jockey Club Racecourses, East Region, said: “I would like to thank our generous racegoers who helped raise a staggering £10,576.03 for EACH, our official and very worthy charity of the Moët & Chandon July Festival.

”We’re proud to be able to support this fantastic charity for the fourth year running and we’re looking forward to continuing our relationship with the team at EACH for years to come.”

Graham Butland, chief executive of EACH, added: “The support we’ve received from the Jockey Club in recent years, via the July Festival, has been absolutely tremendous. This year racegoers have given very generously, indeed, and we’re delighted to have received a five-figure sum.

“Of course, being the festival’s official charity not only allows us to raise vital income, but also awareness of what we do. All the money collected will be going towards the care of 360 children with life-threatening conditions across East Anglia, and support for their families.”