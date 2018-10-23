Car ends up on tow truck after driver caught without licence

The Volvo estate car was seized in Newmarket, Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

A car was seized by police after its driver was reportedly found not to have a licence to be on the road.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

If you drive a vehicle without a valid driving licence you can expect it to end up on the back of a recovery truck. That's exactly what happened to this unlicensed driver in #Newmarket this morning #seized #1852 pic.twitter.com/Zc91HmM3lL — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) October 22, 2018

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted a photograph of the Volvo estate car being towed away after they seized the vehicle in Newmarket.

And officers had a warning for other road users following the incident during the morning of Monday, October 22.

“If you drive a vehicle without a valid driving licence you can expect it to end up on the back of a recovery truck,” they Tweeted.

“That’s exactly what happened to this unlicensed driver in #Newmarket this morning #seized.”

The police can seize a vehicle if they think it is being used in a way that causes alarm, harassment or distress.

They can also seize a vehicle if they think it is being driven by someone who doesn not have a proper licence or insurance

The gov.uk website says: “If your vehicle is seized there’s a ‘release fee’ of up to £200 plus a storage fee of £20 for every day or part day.”