Car ends up on tow truck after driver caught without licence
Archant
A car was seized by police after its driver was reportedly found not to have a licence to be on the road.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted a photograph of the Volvo estate car being towed away after they seized the vehicle in Newmarket.
And officers had a warning for other road users following the incident during the morning of Monday, October 22.
“If you drive a vehicle without a valid driving licence you can expect it to end up on the back of a recovery truck,” they Tweeted.
“That’s exactly what happened to this unlicensed driver in #Newmarket this morning #seized.”
The police can seize a vehicle if they think it is being used in a way that causes alarm, harassment or distress.
They can also seize a vehicle if they think it is being driven by someone who doesn not have a proper licence or insurance
The gov.uk website says: “If your vehicle is seized there’s a ‘release fee’ of up to £200 plus a storage fee of £20 for every day or part day.”
Comments have been disabled on this article.