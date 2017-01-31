Overcast

Newmarket drug-driver loses licence after doing a favour for a friend

16:52 31 January 2017

Pc Andy Masterson checks motorists on the A140 at Stonham Parva.

A drug-driver has been banned from driving for 12 months after being caught during Suffolk police’s Christmas crackdown on substance-abusing drivers.

Martin Bailey, of Windsor Road, Newmarket, pleaded guilty before Ipswich magistrates to drug-driving in Bury St Edmunds on December 3. When a blood test was taken the 40-year-old was nearly three times the limit for Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, a derivative of cannabis.

Prosecutor Colette Harper said officers stopped Bailey’s Peugeot 206 in Rougham Road at 10.45pm as it had a defective headlight.

Bailey admitted he did smoke cannabis and was given a drug swab which showed a positive reading. The self-employed car mechanic told the court: “I was doing a favour for a friend. I hadn’t been out that evening. I had had a smoke. I hold my hand up.” In addition to being disqualified from driving, Bailey was also fined £200 and must pay £85 costs.

Keywords: Colette Harper Suffolk police Peugeot

