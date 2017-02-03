Newmarket horse box dealer given suspended sentence for selling ‘clocked’ mileage vehicles

A Suffolk horse box dealer who sold vehicles that had “clocked” mileages has walked free from court after a judge decided not to send him straight to prison.

Jean Luc Guillambert led buyers to believe the vehicles had done thousands of miles less than they had actually done and provided incorrect information, including MOT certificates that had been falsified, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

Alison Hollis, prosecuting for Suffolk Trading Standards, told the court that Guillambert had sold five horse boxes which had been “clocked” with mileages reduced by between 30,000 and 40,000 miles.

She said that after customers complained to Guillambert about the vehicles they had bought from him he had either paid them compensation ranging from £2,000-£4,000 or offered them full refunds.

She said that customers had paid between £17,000 and £23,000 for the horse boxes and the offences committed by Guillambert had come to the attention of the authorities after one of the customers made a complaint about him.

Guillambert, 67, of Heasman Close, Newmarket, admitted 11 offences of engaging in a misleading commercial practice between April 2014 and September 2015 at an earlier hearing which was adjourned for a pre-sentence report, in relation to five horse boxes.

Sentencing Guillambert to a ten-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months, Judge John Devaux said the five vehicles he had been told about were a relatively small part of the defendant’s trading activities.

He said Guillambert had given false information to buyers in a number of ways including sales invoices, MOT certificates which had been falsified, odometer readings and in advertisements.

In addition to the suspended sentence Guillambert was banned from driving for six months and ordered to pay £10,000 costs.

The court heard that he had appeared in court in 2007 for three offences of offering to supply horse boxes to which a false trade description had been applied.

Giles Snelling, for Guillambert, said his client sold 200 horse boxes a year and had a large client base.

He said Guillambert, who has been married for 40 years, suffered from bi-polar and was “terrified” about the outcome of his sentencing hearing.