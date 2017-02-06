Newmarket jockey William Carson spared jail for driving BMW while banned and refusing breath test

A jockey has been spared an immediate prison term after he was suspected of drink-driving only 10 days after being banned from the road.

Ipswich magistrates heard it was William Carson’s second drink-drive-related offence in less than seven years after he pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen, driving while disqualified, and driving without insurance.

The 27-year-old, of Churchill Avenue, Newmarket, was caught by a police officer in the town’s Hamilton Road on Sunday and spent more than a day in custody until his case was concluded.

Prosecutor Wayne Ablett said the constable was in Hamilton Road at 2.10am when he saw a white BMW emerge from side road at speed.

The officer followed Carson’s car and stopped it.

The court was told a roadside breath test indicated Carson had 77 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

However, after being arrested at taken to Bury St Edmunds police investigation centre Carson refused to provide a breath specimen.

Checks showed he had been banned from driving on January 26 as a result of a speeding matter.

Magistrates heard Carson had been summonsed to court on that occasion, but did not turn up so was disqualified from driving in his absence.

Mr Ablett said Carson had previously lost his licence in March 2010 after a drink-driving conviction.

Helen Korfanty, mitigating, said Carson did not realise he had been banned after January’s case and had even kept up his car’s insurance payments, although these were invalid due to his disqualification.

The court was told that Carson mistakenly believed if he declined a breath test a blood sample would be taken.

Mrs Korfanty said during the night in question Carson he consumed a couple glasses of wine and then had a vodka and orange juice which someone poured for him and would have been larger than a normal pub measure.

The father-of-two was sentenced to 15 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and banned from driving for three years. Carson must also undertake 180 hours’ unpaid work. In addition he was fined £390, ordered to pay costs of £85 and a further £115 to the victims’ fund.