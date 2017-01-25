Newmarket man, 22, bailed after cyclist dies in Barbara Stradbroke Avenue crash

A 22-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of causing the death of a cyclist in Newmarket, was bailed on Wednesday January 25.

Officers were called at 6.35am on Tuesday, January 24, to reports of a collision between a cyclist and a grey BMW 525 on the A1304 Barbara Stradbroke Avenue.

The cyclist – a man aged in his 30s – died at the scene of the collision.

The driver of the car, a 22-year-old man from Newmarket, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He has been bailed to return to police on Wednesday April 5 pending further enquiries.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, or anyone who may have seen either the car or the cyclist prior to it.

If you believe you may have information about the crash, call the Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 quoting CAD 36 of January 24