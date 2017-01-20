Newton Road in Sudbury closed until January 27 due to large sinkhole

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

A sinkhole has opened up in Sudbury, forcing the closure of key road in and out of the town.

Police were called at 8.40am on January 20 to Newton Road after the hole, which is around 5ft square and 1ft deep, opened up.

The road has been closed, with Anglian Water in control of the closure, which is expected to be in place for up to seven days.

The hole has formed due to a burst water main.

The sinkhole is near to the junction with Cats Lane. Newton Road is one of the main routes into the market town off the A134.

Diversions are in place, with an estimated repair date of January 27.

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said: “We are sorry for the road disruption in Sudbury today. Newton Road has been closed between the Cat’s Lane roundabout and Northern Road because of a burst water main there.

“We are on site and will be working to get it repaired as quickly as possible, and we’ll continue updating on progress via our website where people can sign-up for alerts about work taking place near them.” Suffolk County Council’s Highways department said they handed over control of the scene and the repair work to Anglian Water. It was initially thought a temporary repair could see at lease one lane reopen, but due to the size and location of the hole, this is unlikely.