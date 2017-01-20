Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Newton Road in Sudbury closed until January 27 due to large sinkhole

08:46 21 January 2017

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

A sinkhole has opened up in Sudbury, forcing the closure of key road in and out of the town.

2 Comments
The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana HughesThe sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

Police were called at 8.40am on January 20 to Newton Road after the hole, which is around 5ft square and 1ft deep, opened up.

The road has been closed, with Anglian Water in control of the closure, which is expected to be in place for up to seven days.

The hole has formed due to a burst water main.

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana HughesThe sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

The sinkhole is near to the junction with Cats Lane. Newton Road is one of the main routes into the market town off the A134.

Diversions are in place, with an estimated repair date of January 27.

A spokeswoman for Anglian Water said: “We are sorry for the road disruption in Sudbury today. Newton Road has been closed between the Cat’s Lane roundabout and Northern Road because of a burst water main there.

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana HughesThe sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

“We are on site and will be working to get it repaired as quickly as possible, and we’ll continue updating on progress via our website where people can sign-up for alerts about work taking place near them.” Suffolk County Council’s Highways department said they handed over control of the scene and the repair work to Anglian Water. It was initially thought a temporary repair could see at lease one lane reopen, but due to the size and location of the hole, this is unlikely.

Keywords: Suffolk police County Council Sudbury

2 comments

  • Quick update Anglian Water are now there have found the hole and are looking into it

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Tony Mortimer

    Friday, January 20, 2017

  • Newton Road and surrounding area was built over unstable land. The Pot Kilns nearby is aptly named and some underground tunnels were filled in about 35 years ago. This particular area of Newton Road has been dug up many times over the last few years to service new housing. Something has to give eventually.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    sue douglas

    Friday, January 20, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Car driver dies in lorry crash on A14 westbound at Creeting St Mary

08:28 Gemma Mitchell
The crash happened on the A14 at Creeting St Mary. File picture.

A man last night died during a crash between a car and a lorry, police have confirmed.

Police release CCTV images after theft in Clacton McDonalds

14 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell
CCTV still of a man police want to speak to following a theft in Clacton.

A thief stole a woman’s bag as she sat the table of a fast food restaurant in Essex.

Gallery: Newton Road in Sudbury closed until January 27 due to large sinkhole

08:46 Matt Reason
The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

A sinkhole has opened up in Sudbury, forcing the closure of key road in and out of the town.

Developer CEG starts work on a masterplan for Adastral Park at Martlesham Heath

07:30 Richard Cornwell
Martlesham Heath and Adastral Park

Preparatory work on a masterplan for 2,000 new homes at Adastral Park at Martlesham Heath is under way.

Police investigation into Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh

Yesterday, 23:00 Jason Noble
Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

A criminal investigation has been launched by police into a failing care home in Hadleigh at which a resident died.

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

Yesterday, 20:11 Adam Howlett
On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

A lorry has burst into flames following a crash with a car on the A14 westbound in Suffolk close to Needham Market.

Armed robbers who raided Witham bank warned they could face life sentences

Yesterday, 19:45 EADT reporter
The scene of the armed robbery outside the Halifax branch in The Newlands shopping centre in Witham. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Two serial armed robbers who raided banks in Witham and Great Dunmow received a warning today they could face life sentences.

Most read

Gallery: Newton Road in Sudbury closed until January 27 due to large sinkhole

The sink hole in Newton Road, Sudbury. Picture: Seana Hughes

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Updated: Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

Lorry on fire after crash on A14 near Needham Market in Suffolk

On-call firefighters complete their training at RAF Wattisham.

Car driver dies in lorry crash on A14 westbound at Creeting St Mary

The crash happened on the A14 at Creeting St Mary. File picture.

Police investigation into Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh

Friars Hall Nursing Home in Hadleigh has been ranked inadequate by inspectors.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

See how restaurants in Woodbridge, Felixstowe and Lowestoft performed in east Suffolk’s latest food hygiene ratings

Food inspectors (stock image). Picture by Simon Finlay

Match preview: Huddersfield Town v Ipswich Town – No time for Blues to dwell on FA Cup horror show

Ipswich are stunned by Lincoln's late FA Cup winner. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24