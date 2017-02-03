Newton Road, Sudbury is closed again, after cracks appear at sinkhole spot

The sinkhole that sprung up in Newton Road, Sudbury, last month.

A sinkhole in Sudbury may have reopened - shutting a major through road only a day after the road closure was lifted.

Anglian Water, who have been managing the closure, believe it was caused by a burst water main.

The road reopened on Wednesday following repair work, but a spokeswoman said it has been closed again after they were notified about cracks.

She said engineers have attended Newton Road and can confirm there is no leak on the water pipe and have closed the road to complete further investigation work and to add any additional finishing touches.

She said: “Our teams repaired a burst water main on Newton Road, in Sudbury. After we finished resurfacing the road yesterday, road users notified us of a slip dip in the road.

“To make sure our work is of a high standard, we have closed the road today to put this right. We’re sorry for any inconvenience this causes and are working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.”

Anglian Water said they will foot the bill for the repair and apologised for the original reinstatement not meeting their standards.

The repair starts on Monday, February 6, and the road is set to remain closed for several days.

The sinkhole was near to the junction with Cats Lane.