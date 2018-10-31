Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hundreds of new mothers are missing out on skin-to-skin contact with newborns

31 October, 2018 - 19:00
NHS statistics reveal many mothers are missing out on skin-to-skin contact with newborns Picture: FIONA HANSON/PA

NHS statistics reveal many mothers are missing out on skin-to-skin contact with newborns Picture: FIONA HANSON/PA

Many mothers giving birth at hospitals in the region are missing out on important skin-to-skin bonding time with their newborns, according to NHS statistics.

NHS statistics for the region showed some newborns are missing out on skin-to-skin contact and their first breastfeed Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTONHS statistics for the region showed some newborns are missing out on skin-to-skin contact and their first breastfeed Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO

Immediate skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby has “lasting benefits” for both, according to experts, including protecting babies from infection and encouraging them to breastfeed.

But a quarter of mothers – 365 in total – at Ipswich Hospital missed out on the important bonding time last year.

In 2017-18, 1,590 mothers gave birth at the hospital and Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust recorded data for 1,460 mothers, excluding those who had premature babies born before 37 weeks.

In total, 75% had skin-to-skin contact with their babies within an hour of delivery, which was below the national average of 81%.

Ipswich Hospital was below the national average for skin-to-skin contact Picture: PHIL MORLEYIpswich Hospital was below the national average for skin-to-skin contact Picture: PHIL MORLEY

At Colchester Hospital, 21% of mothers did not have skin-to-skin contact with their babies within an hour of delivery, which also fell slightly below the national average.

The figures at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds for skin-to-skin contact last year were above the national average – at 84%.

The Mid-Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust was also higher than the national average, with 84% of mothers experiencing skin-to-skin contact with their babies with the first hour of delivery last year.

The Royal College of Midwives said that maternity wards should “make every possible effort for all babies to have skin-to-skin contact with their mothers within one hour of birth”.

The process involves putting the newborn baby on its mother’s bare chest and covering both with a warm blanket. This encourages the baby’s natural instinct to breastfeed.

The NHS figures also revealed the number of newborn babies who did not get a first feed of breast milk.

The first breastfeed contains colostrum, nicknamed “liquid gold” because of its numerous health benefits and protective effects.

At Colchester Hospital, 73% of babies had maternal or donor breast milk for their first feed, below the national average of 74%.

A total of 76% of babies at Ipswich Hospital had maternal or donor breast milk for their first feed, which was slightly higher than the national average.

It was a similar picture at both West Suffolk Hospital and Mid-Essex, with 76% of babies getting maternal or donor breast milk for their first feed.

Jane Scattergood, midwifery advisor at Public Health England, said: “Skin-to-skin contact directly after birth has lasting benefits for both mother and baby.

“It also supports breastfeeding, which helps give babies the best nutritional start in life.

“We know some mothers may need support and encouragement to help them start and continue with breastfeeding.

“That’s why we provide trusted advice to parents through our Start4Life campaign resources, and to midwives and health visitors through professional guidance.”

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust reaction

Lynne Saunders, head of midwifery at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are proud to have supported 76% of our new mothers in 2017-18 to breastfeed in their first feed - a figure that is above the national average.

“We help our parents understand that breastfeeding increases their baby’s protection against a range of health issues and has health benefits for both mother and child.

“However, some of our mothers choose formula feeding. There are many reasons for this; some mothers have complications or practical reasons which need to be taken into account.

“For example, some may be on medication which means they cannot breastfeed their baby for health reasons. Whatever the situation, we support our new mothers to make the right choice for both her and her newborn.

“At the end of 2017 we received the internationally recognised Baby Friendly Award Level Three set up by Unicef (United Nations Children’s Fund) and the WHO (World Health Organisation) for our care of new mothers, and breastfeeding support.

“We also understand the importance of skin to skin contact for mothers and babies, and in our recent Baby Friendly annual audit 97.3% of mothers surveyed had held their baby in skin contact after their birth.

“At such an important time in their lives we want to ensure new mothers feel confident and empowered, and are always looking at ways we can improve and enhance the care our parents receive.”

Ipswich Hospital and Colchester Hospital reaction

Jan Ingle, head of communications for Ipswich and Colchester hospitals, said: “Women are supported in the choices that they make.

“We are very clear with the benefits and advantages of skin-to-skin contact and breastfeeding but we have to respect choice.

“What these statistics fail to tell us is why. There could be a number of reasons why it hasn’t taken place.”

Mid-Essex Hospital Services NHS Trust comment

A spokesman for the trust said: “We are pleased that our breastfeeding rates are above the national average, but are always looking at ways we can improve our figures.

“We know that breast milk gives babies the best start in life, and we provide new mothers with all the information to allow them to make an informed choice about feeding their baby.

“To help support breastfeeding at the Trust, we have an Infant Feeding Specialist Midwife who provides expert help and guidance to both mums and midwives.”

Topic Tags:

US candidate sorry over Essex village ‘smear’ backing Trump

18:17 Will Jefford
The campaign poster uses the old image to promote Donald Trump's cause before the US mid-term elections Picture: STELLA FOR CONGRESS

A US politician has apologised after his campaign used an image of a village to warn voters of what could happen if they fail to back President Trump.

Motorcyclist ‘seriously injured’ in crash on country road

48 minutes ago Amy Gibbons
The crash happened on Heath Road, near Sutton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man has suffered severe injuries following a crash between a motorcycle and a car in east Suffolk.

Hundreds of new mothers are missing out on skin-to-skin contact with newborns

19:00 Michael Steward
NHS statistics reveal many mothers are missing out on skin-to-skin contact with newborns Picture: FIONA HANSON/PA

Many mothers giving birth at hospitals in the region are missing out on important skin-to-skin bonding time with their newborns, according to NHS statistics.

Exclusive: ‘Desperate’ need for foster carers revealed as data shows scale of shortfall

18:56 Emily Townsend
More foster carers are needed in Suffolk, bosses say Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Suffolk desperately needs more foster carers, experts are warning as it’s revealed hundreds are required to plug a “massive” shortfall.

Suffolk designers’ earrings picked by Meghan Markle on New Zealand tour

18:27 Jake Foxford
(left to right) The Duke and Duchess of Sussex at a reception at the Auckland War Memorial Museum, New Zealand with Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday October 30, 2018. See PA story ROYAL Tour. Photo credit should read: Ian Vogler/PA Wire

One Suffolk jewellery maker has had a right royal result after the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was spotted wearing a pair of her earrings in New Zealand.

Video: WATCH: Greene King reveals ghost stories from Suffolk pubs to mark Halloween

18:27 Sophie Barnett
The Nutshell Pub in Bury St Edmunds has stories of a ghost child. Picture: PETER BASH

Find out if your local is haunted by watching a video of some of Suffolk’s most cursed pubs.

Car crash causes long delays on A142 near Newmarket

18:21 Will Jefford
The A142 near Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash involving a lorry and a motorcycle has caused long tailbacks on the A142 as it meets the A14 near Newmarket.

Most read

Cat café directors fined for breaching food safety and hygiene regulations

Gemma Whitehouse (left) and Lauren Moyes opening the Catastrophe Cat Cafe in Needham Market Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Heavy delays expected on A14 following three vehicle collision

The collision is already causing tailbacks along the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Growing concern as 12-year-old boy goes missing from Ipswich town centre

Brian Smith went missing from Ipswich town centre. Pictures: SUFFOLK POLICE

Mother-of-two who died aged 38 saves three lives after donating organs

Hayley Adams was a strong supporter of organ donation, with her organs helping three people since her death. Picture: PROVIDED BY FAMILY

Video: ‘They have been excellent for me’ - Lambert pleased with Ipswich players after first training sessions

Paul Lambert has been pleased with what he's seen during training at Playford Road. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Appeal to find missing 45-year-old woman

Have you seen Camilla Tarr? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24