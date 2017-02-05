Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Nine new housing developments starting in Ipswich town centre in 2017

17:54 05 February 2017

The proposed flats and hotel on the Grafton Way site for Plutus.

The proposed flats and hotel on the Grafton Way site for Plutus.

Every week there seems to be a new proposal come up for more homes to be built in Ipswich town centre – some large developments, some small scale conversions.

1 Comments
Architect Anna Ryten with the plans for Plutus Estate's new development in Grafton Way.Architect Anna Ryten with the plans for Plutus Estate's new development in Grafton Way.

Today we look at what is on the way for the town.

Grafton Way: The newest proposal, and one of the largest. Plutus Estates wants to build more than 250 homes (135 houses, 120 flats) on what was going to be the site of a new Tesco superstore.

Proposals for the new homes at Grafton Way by Plutus Estates.Proposals for the new homes at Grafton Way by Plutus Estates.

A planning application will be submitted in the summer and the company hopes to start work on the major project in 2019.

The Wine Rack: Developer John Howard is hoping to start work filling out this skeleton later this year to provide 15 luxury flats.

Regatta Quay, known locally as the Wine Rack.Regatta Quay, known locally as the Wine Rack.

It was originally part of the Regatta Quay development, but its developers went into administration in 2009 before it was completed.

Lower Brook Street: Three proposals for this street. The former offices of the Ipswich Star and EADT are set to be demolished and replaced by a 51-home McCarthy & Stone retirement development.

McCarthy & Stone has made a planning application to build new retirement homes on the former newspaper site between Lower Brook Street and Turret Lane, Ipswich. Archant, publishes of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, have moved to new offices at Portman House, Princes Street. These images are of the intended development.McCarthy & Stone has made a planning application to build new retirement homes on the former newspaper site between Lower Brook Street and Turret Lane, Ipswich. Archant, publishes of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star, have moved to new offices at Portman House, Princes Street. These images are of the intended development.

Elsewhere in the street the former newspaper social club is set to be converted into three homes – and offices at the top of the street could be converted into eight homes.

Rope Walk: The former county council offices at St Edmund House have been converted into 74 flats.

The former St Edmund House in Rope Walk which has been converted into 74 homes.The former St Edmund House in Rope Walk which has been converted into 74 homes.

Now a planning application has been made to demolish the former county council social club and build new homes on that site.

Museum Street: Law company Birketts currently occupies several offices along this street in buildings that were originally townhouses built in the 18th and 19th century.

Birketts office, Museum street Ipswich Birketts office, Museum street Ipswich

Birketts is due to move to Princes Street early next year and it is expected their current offices will be converted back into homes – although probably smaller than those that were originally built for the town’s wealthy professionals.

Electric House: The former administrative headquarters of Eastern Electricity has been converted into flats.

There are new flats being created in well-known buildings in the heart of Ipswich, like Electric House on Tower Ramparts.There are new flats being created in well-known buildings in the heart of Ipswich, like Electric House on Tower Ramparts.

The ground floor – once the home of Radio Orwell – is now an estate agency.

Queen’s House: The former headquarters of the Britannia Building Society in Queen Street has been converted into flats on the upper floors.

Queen's House in Queen Street, Ipswich - the former headquarters of the Britannia Building Society.Queen's House in Queen Street, Ipswich - the former headquarters of the Britannia Building Society.

The ground floor is still a branch of the Co-op Bank which merged with the building society in 2009.

Keywords: Tesco

1 comment

  • The wonderful world of could, may, might, proposal, submitted, due to, hoping to and any other similar phrases. Please keep it up but it' is rather limited journalism.

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    Joseph Marshall

    Sunday, February 5, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

16 minutes ago Emily Townsend
The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

A woman in her 30s has died following a two vehicle crash in Bardwell near Bury St Edmunds this morning.

Updated: Man in hospital after crash on A12 near Saxmundham is no longer in life-threatening condition

33 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

A man who was flown to hospital fighting for his life after a two car crash on the A12 near Saxmundham today is no longer in a life threatening condition.

Westley Rail Bridge closure in Bury St Edmunds signals traffic chaos for weeks

16:20 Mariam Ghaemi
The roadworks at Westley Bridge, taken in 2015. Picture: Phil Morley.

The closure of the route into western Bury St Edmunds is feared to cause traffic “hell”.

Gallery: Iwitness24 - Weekend in Pictures

16:58 Alex Walton
Captured at Ickworth Park. Picture: Paul Bustin

Your pictures from iWitness24 - the photo sharing website; bringing you local photos by local photographers.

Man seriously injured after crash in Great Holland

15:06 Adam Howlett
An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

A man has suffered serious injuries after a crash in Great Holland in Essex this morning.

Essex vicar arrested in child porn enquiry

16:53 Paul Geater
Heybridge vicar Peter Low.

An Essex vicar has been suspended by his diocese after being charged with three offences of possessing child pornography.

Nine new housing developments starting in Ipswich town centre in 2017

24 minutes ago Paul Geater
The proposed flats and hotel on the Grafton Way site for Plutus.

Every week there seems to be a new proposal come up for more homes to be built in Ipswich town centre – some large developments, some small scale conversions.

Most read

Boy who died in crash on Clingoe Hill in Colchester believed to be Jayson Gibson, 15

Accident on Clingoe Hill, Colchester, on Saturday. Picture: Nigel Brown

Updated: Man in hospital after crash on A12 near Saxmundham is no longer in life-threatening condition

Emergency services are on the scene of a two car collision on the A12 near Saxmundham. Photo by Wayne Savage

Updated: Woman in her 30s dies following two vehicle crash in Bardwell

The scene of the two vehicle collision on Bardwell Road, Ixworth on Sunday.

Blaze tears through barn at Cressing Park Farm, home to an equestrian centre

Barn fire ar Cressing. Image: Essex County Fire and Rescue Service.

Ongoing roadworks on A120, A12 and A14 expected to cause delays this week

Roadworks are planned for the A14, A12, M11 and A120 from February 6.

See photos of boat blocking the A12 northbound close to Shell garage at Ardleigh

Boat fell from trailer on A12 at Ardleigh towards Ipswich. Picture: Steve Argent

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Mick McCarthy admits Ipswich Town would be ‘up poo creek’ without Leicester loanee Tom Lawrence

Tom Lawrence wheels away after putting Town 1-0 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The verdict: Town fans have been derided unfairly – they’re not asking for too much

Tom Lawrence celebrates his second goal in yesterday's 2-2 home draw with Reading. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Match report: Ipswich Town 2 Reading 2 – Two more goals for Lawrence as Town rejuvenated

Tom Lawrence celebrates after putting the home side 2-1 up in the Ipswich Town v Reading (Sky Bet Championship) match at Portman Road, Ipswich, on 04 February 2017. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Do you use phrases like on the huh? Take part in this student’s Ipswich language survey

David Heffer, who is carrying out a survey into Ipswich dialects and accents. Image: David Heffer

War of words continues over roadworks planned for busy Ipswich road

Road signs at the junction of Princes Street and Ranelagh Road

E-billing would save Braintree District Council £23k

Cllr David Bebb
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24