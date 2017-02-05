Nine new housing developments starting in Ipswich town centre in 2017
17:54 05 February 2017
Every week there seems to be a new proposal come up for more homes to be built in Ipswich town centre – some large developments, some small scale conversions.
Today we look at what is on the way for the town.
Grafton Way: The newest proposal, and one of the largest. Plutus Estates wants to build more than 250 homes (135 houses, 120 flats) on what was going to be the site of a new Tesco superstore.
A planning application will be submitted in the summer and the company hopes to start work on the major project in 2019.
The Wine Rack: Developer John Howard is hoping to start work filling out this skeleton later this year to provide 15 luxury flats.
It was originally part of the Regatta Quay development, but its developers went into administration in 2009 before it was completed.
Lower Brook Street: Three proposals for this street. The former offices of the Ipswich Star and EADT are set to be demolished and replaced by a 51-home McCarthy & Stone retirement development.
Elsewhere in the street the former newspaper social club is set to be converted into three homes – and offices at the top of the street could be converted into eight homes.
Rope Walk: The former county council offices at St Edmund House have been converted into 74 flats.
Now a planning application has been made to demolish the former county council social club and build new homes on that site.
Museum Street: Law company Birketts currently occupies several offices along this street in buildings that were originally townhouses built in the 18th and 19th century.
Birketts is due to move to Princes Street early next year and it is expected their current offices will be converted back into homes – although probably smaller than those that were originally built for the town’s wealthy professionals.
Electric House: The former administrative headquarters of Eastern Electricity has been converted into flats.
The ground floor – once the home of Radio Orwell – is now an estate agency.
Queen’s House: The former headquarters of the Britannia Building Society in Queen Street has been converted into flats on the upper floors.
The ground floor is still a branch of the Co-op Bank which merged with the building society in 2009.