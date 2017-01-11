No snow in Suffolk today but conditions are on a ‘knife-edge for tomorrow’, weather forecaster warns

Snow scene. Picture credit: Felis Klostle/AP

Suffolk faces the possibility of snow for the first time in 2017 tomorrow as forecasters warn that a shift of just 1°C could make all the difference.

James Wilby, from Weatherquest, said there was no real concern for the East Anglian region today (January 11), with temperatures around 8°C and conditions cloudy but mainly dry, but added tomorrow was starting to look “quite interesting.

“The potential is there for a pretty cold day tomorrow,” he said. “There will be areas of rain spreading in from the west in the morning, which could turn heavy in the afternoon.

“The concern is as that area of rain pushes away to the east we could see some sleet or snow.”

Balanced on a knife edge

Mr Wilby described the situation as “low risk but high impact”.

While he would only put the chances of snow at between 20% and 30%, he added any snow or sleet would be quite severe.

“It’s unlikely but if it was to sleet or snow it could be a bit interesting for the evening. There’s likely to be rain and a little bit of sleet. It’s a knife-edge situation.”

Once the rain pulls away to the east tomorrow, Mr Wilby said it would pull in an area of cold air on the northern side which will lower the temperature.

“One degree or so colder it’s a possibly snowy situation towards the end of the afternoon,” he said. “I think any snow will fall onto wet ground.”

Driving warning

Any snow that does fall tomorrow could making conditions driving home quite slippery.

Mr Wilby warned: “If it was heavy enough to be falling snow, for a short time it could make things a bit slippery and not the best conditions to drive home in. It couldn’t be more on a knife edge.”

Yellow warning of snow

There was a yellow warning of snow issued by the Met Office for Suffolk and Essex yesterday (January 10) for both today and tomorrow – but this now appears to apply just for tomorrow.

The assessment from the chief forecaster said: “If the area of heavy rain moves further north, this would pull cold air into the system and bring snow to parts of southern England and south Wales. At the same time heavy rain will likely persist in some areas along with the potential for some locally strong winds.”

Warning for drivers

Rod Dennis, of the RAC, said drivers should be prepared for “tricky driving conditions and significantly extended journey times”.

“Even a small amount of snowfall has the potential to cause major disruption for motorists. The fact that drivers in some parts of the country will be faced with strong winds, snow showers and icy stretches increases the chances of problems on the road enormously.”

He urged drivers to plan their trips carefully and “consider rearranging any non-essential journeys in the parts of the country most likely to be affected by the bad weather”, as well as checking tyre tread and pressure, windscreen wipers and screen wash levels.

He said: “When out on snowy roads, always have dipped headlights on and proceed carefully and cautiously. Drive with a very light right foot, and keep your revs down by changing to as high a gear as possible.

“Try to avoid braking and turning at the same time. When approaching a bend in the road, reduce your speed first and then begin to turn. Above all, avoid the temptation to brake sharply as that will make you lose control.”