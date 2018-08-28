BMW driver given £100 fine for not wearing a seatbelt

A BMW was stopped after the driver was found not to be wearing a seatbelt. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM Archant

A driver spotted not wearing a seatbelt was stopped by police and given a £100 on the spot fine.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted that they had stopped the German-registered BMW, which had a foreign driver, in Ipswich on Friday, October 26.

Officers Tweeted: “Stopped this German registered car in #Ipswich as the foreign driver was not wearing a seat belt and also claimed not to reside in the UK so payment of £100 was required at the roadside.”

By law, anyone who is travelling in a car must wear a seat belt if one is fitted in the vehicle their travelling in - or face a fine of up to £500.

Drivers can also be fined up to £500 if a child under 14 is not in the correct car seat or wearing a seatbelt while driving.

People can unbuckle their seatbelt when reversing the vehicle.