Uninsured driver had given false date of birth, police say

A driver of a van stopped for not having any insurance had reportedly given a false date of birth to an insurance company, police said.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team Tweeted that they had stopped the van in Ipswich on Thursday, October 25.

Officers from the team Tweeted that the vehicle had been seized, adding: “Driver provided the insurance company with a false date of birth.

“Enquiries resulted in cover being denied and policy being cancelled.”

The gov.uk website clarifies the law on insurance for motor vehicles.

“You must have motor insurance to drive your vehicle on UK roads,” it says.

“Third party insurance is the legal minimum. This means you’re covered if you have an accident causing damage or injury to any other person, vehicle, animal or property.

“It doesn’t cover any other costs like repair to your own vehicle.

“The police could give you a fixed penalty of £300 and six penalty points if you’re caught driving a vehicle you’re not insured to drive.”