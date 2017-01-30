Notcutts Garden Centre bids to relaunch plans for 24 flats in Woodbridge

View of Notcutts from the street

A Suffolk garden centre has applied to renew permission granted eight years ago for a block of flats to be built on its land.

Notcutts was given the go-ahead in 2009 to redevelop land currently used for storage to the north of its Woodbridge garden centre – opened in 1958 as the first of the company’s 18 nationwide stores.

The development was part of wider planning permission, which saw the construction of Framfield House Surgery and Clarkson Court retirement flats.

Following the expiry of planning permission for additional housing, Notcutts has applied to renew approval for flats to be built on a 0.46-hectare, mostly tree-lined site, occupied by sheds and used for storage.

The development comprises a three-storey block of 24 one and two-bedroom flats, 35 parking spaces, refuse and cycle storage, and landscaping.

Borrowing elements of the existing health centre and retirement flats, the amended design has been created by Stanley Bragg architects and features wooden balconies, balustrades and decking.

Although situated in the Warren Hill conservation area – neighbouring protected woodland – the development is described as sympathetic to its location, with protected trees retained to form part of the proposed landscaping.

According to a heritage statement prepared to accompany the application, any likely impact on the conservation area would be insignificant, with no listed building within 200 metres of development, which sits a “sufficient distance from Seckford Street, Church Street and Cumberland Street to be largely indistinguishable from these locations”.

A statement by Pomery Planning Consultants said: “The proposals are effectively a re-submission of an approval for 24 flats on this exact site, which was granted in 2009 and which lapsed in 2012.

“The proposals are broadly the same as those previously approved, however some changes to materials, detailing and the addition of some balconies are now proposed to give the proposals an update.

“The application now submitted, seeks to resurrect the previous approval in a proposal, which is broadly the same as previously approved, save for some modest design changes, which are limited to the materials and the addition of balconies.”

Suffolk Coastal District Council will consider the application.