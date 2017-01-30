Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Notcutts Garden Centre bids to relaunch plans for 24 flats in Woodbridge

13:02 30 January 2017

View of Notcutts from the street

View of Notcutts from the street

A Suffolk garden centre has applied to renew permission granted eight years ago for a block of flats to be built on its land.

Comment

Notcutts was given the go-ahead in 2009 to redevelop land currently used for storage to the north of its Woodbridge garden centre opened in 1958 as the first of the company’s 18 nationwide stores.

The development was part of wider planning permission, which saw the construction of Framfield House Surgery and Clarkson Court retirement flats.

Following the expiry of planning permission for additional housing, Notcutts has applied to renew approval for flats to be built on a 0.46-hectare, mostly tree-lined site, occupied by sheds and used for storage.

The development comprises a three-storey block of 24 one and two-bedroom flats, 35 parking spaces, refuse and cycle storage, and landscaping.

Borrowing elements of the existing health centre and retirement flats, the amended design has been created by Stanley Bragg architects and features wooden balconies, balustrades and decking.

Although situated in the Warren Hill conservation area neighbouring protected woodland the development is described as sympathetic to its location, with protected trees retained to form part of the proposed landscaping.

According to a heritage statement prepared to accompany the application, any likely impact on the conservation area would be insignificant, with no listed building within 200 metres of development, which sits a “sufficient distance from Seckford Street, Church Street and Cumberland Street to be largely indistinguishable from these locations”.

A statement by Pomery Planning Consultants said: “The proposals are effectively a re-submission of an approval for 24 flats on this exact site, which was granted in 2009 and which lapsed in 2012.

“The proposals are broadly the same as those previously approved, however some changes to materials, detailing and the addition of some balconies are now proposed to give the proposals an update.

“The application now submitted, seeks to resurrect the previous approval in a proposal, which is broadly the same as previously approved, save for some modest design changes, which are limited to the materials and the addition of balconies.”

Suffolk Coastal District Council will consider the application.

Keywords: Suffolk Coastal District Council Suffolk Coastal District

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Corrie McKeague’s mother hopes lessons will be learned from the search for her son

21 minutes ago Chris Shimwell
Posters appealing for information into the disappearance of missing RAF Honington serviceman Corrie McKeague

Experienced police officer Nicola Urquhart has spoken of her shock at how many people did not initially come forward with information that could help the search for her missing son Corrie McKeague.

Young woman knocked unconscious after falling down stairs in Bury St Edmunds

12 minutes ago Emily Townsend
Ambulance crews were at the scene. Stock image by Su Anderson

Paramedics treated a woman believed to be in her 20s for a head injury today after she fell down a flight of stairs in Bury St Edmunds.

Quiz - Who are the ‘new signings’ at Ipswich Town?

24 minutes ago Sam Dawes
Can you guess the players in our Ipswich Town faceswap quiz?

Mick McCarthy has signed several new players since the transfer window opened and we have introduced a few more in our Face Swap quiz.

East Anglia MEP says he was warned about security threat during visit to Iraq

26 minutes ago Annabelle Dickson
Cereals event 2016, Chishall Grange, Cambs. Pictured: MEP David Campbell-Bannerman inBrexit debate.

An Eastern region MEP said he had heard first hand about the threats to our security during a visit to Iraq as he called for vetting measures to be tightened in Britain.

Woodland retreat set to feature on BBC show hosted by Monty Don

40 minutes ago Emma Brennan
Eden-Rose Coppice Trust founders Jo and Rob Brooks with Monty Don at the Ipswich woodland retreat where the episode of Big Dreams Small Spaces was filmed. Photo courtesy of Lion TV

A small Suffolk charity which supports people with terminal illnesses via its woodland retreats is to feature on a BBC TV programme this week, following a visit from celebrity gardener Monty Don.

Councils risk £481m debt over garden settlement plans across north Essex

14:26 Will Lodge
Land near Essex University's Wivenhoe campus could become a new village. Photo: Above All Images/Ian Hay

Four Essex councils could rack up £481million of debt between them as they build three new villages – totalling up to 42,000 homes.

Sheila Hancock visits St Peter’s Primary School, Coggeshall, to see literacy scheme

2 minutes ago Will Lodge
Sheila Hancock visits St Peter's Primary School, Coggeshall

Actress and author Sheila Hancock paid a visit to St Peter’s Primary School in Coggeshall last week.

Most read

Corrie McKeague’s mother praises ‘professionalism’ of private investigators helping to find her son

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, is appealing to the public for any information to help find her missing son.

Bury St Edmunds PCSO issues more than 100 parking fines in her first few weeks

Emily Howell

Five in, more to come before deadline day? Ipswich Town’s January transfer business so far

Toumani Diagouraga made his Ipswich Town debut at Preston Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Updated: Quick-thinking neighbours helped woman who became trapped between building and car in Lavenham

Bolton Street in Lavenham. Image by Gregg Brown

Monday verdict: Time for calm heads or we’ll talk Ipswich Town into a relegation scrap

Luke Chambers and Bartosz Bialkowski react after Preston's late equaliser on Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Driver arrested on suspicion of drink driving after fleeing scene of A143 crash near Haverhill

Suffolk Police attended the incident

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Monday verdict: Time for calm heads or we’ll talk Ipswich Town into a relegation scrap

Luke Chambers and Bartosz Bialkowski react after Preston's late equaliser on Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Bury St Edmunds PCSO issues more than 100 parking fines in her first few weeks

Emily Howell

Good EU trade deal urged amid high Ipswich exports

A container ship

Opinion: The Fuller Flavour - New signings could boost Ipswich Town’s flagging season

Preston's Jordan Hugill is beaten to the ball by Christophe Berra

Homes in Ferry Road, Old Felixstowe, set for final approval, despite protests

The housing development site in Ferry Road, Felixstowe, seen through one of the windows of the pillbox on the land.

Five in, more to come before deadline day? Ipswich Town’s January transfer business so far

Toumani Diagouraga made his Ipswich Town debut at Preston Saturday. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24