Notley High School remembers Braintree fire victim Emila Kordaszewska, 11, with support session for pupils

15:16 05 January 2017

Emilia Kordaszewska, who died in a house fire on Wednesday. She was in year seven at Notley High School

Emilia Kordaszewska, who died in a house fire on Wednesday. She was in year seven at Notley High School

Chris Rowe c/o Notley High School & Braintree Sixth Form, Braintree

Students at an Essex school came together today to remember an 11-year-old pupil who lost her life in a house fire.

The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.The Kordaszewska family. Alina (far right) and Emilia (front left), who have been named locally, died in a house fire last night.

Emila Kordaszewska died when candles in her living room went up in flames, killing her and mother Alina, 41.

The youngster lived in South Street, Braintree, and had just started Notley High School where she had made several friends.

Lessons were cut short to make time for pupils to reflect and remember Emila this morning.

Emotional support was provided to school staff to help them support the children in the best way possible.

In a letter to parents, headteacher David Conway said: “As a school community and as you will no doubt recognise, we are all deeply affected by this tragedy. I am sure that you will wish to join me and my staff in offering our condolences and sympathy to Emila’s father and sister. Many of you will indeed have been amongst those who so generously have provided support to the family at this difficult time.

He added: “I think it is very important that we all take the time to talk with and reassure children about what has happened.

“This is likely to be a very difficult time for us as a school community and we will all need to support each other.”

Parents were asked not to telephone the school during the sessions to ensure staff were able to effectively manage the situation.

A fundraising page set up to support the Kordaszewska family has collected almost £25,000 in donations.

