Now you see it, now you don’t – Balkerne Bridge removed in Colchester

Before and after shots of the Balkerne Bridge in Colchester Archant

An iconic bridge in Colchester has been removed temporarily while Essex County Council work to widen it.

Balkerne Bridge, spanning Balkerne Hill and linking the town centre with St Mary’s car park, is being enlarged to allow cyclists to ride over it.

It was taken out over the weekend, and the new bridge is due to swing into place overnight on February 11-12 – at which point the road will be closed to enable the work.

Minor works are also being carried out on either side of the bridge to improve access and signage for cyclists.

The on-slip from the car park to Balkerne Hill is closed throughout.

Although the removal of the bridge has proved a major discussion point on social media, not everyone is a fan of the scheme.

While Essex County Council says the works will improve the movement of people as Colchester continues to expand, the High Steward and former MP Sir Bob Russell has slammed the scheme as a waste of money – spending, he estimates, between £0.5-1million on a four-foot expansion.

Sir Bob said cyclists can already use the bridge, albeit by pushing their bikes, and the change will make the walkway more dangerous for pedestrians.