Nurse speaks out as West Suffolk Hospital staff face 65% hike in parking charges

West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds. Photograph: Simon Parker. Archant

Nurses and other clinical staff could be forced out of West Suffolk Hospital due to a 65% hike in staff parking charges, it has been claimed.

Staff who park at the Hardwick Lane hospital, in Bury St Edmunds, will now have to pay £30 a month to park if they are full time workers.

The move comes after patient parking prices were also significantly increased. West Suffolk Hospital NHS Trust say they need the extra charges to pay for the recent multi-million pound expansion of the car park.

The hospital has a long standing issue with parking, with nearby residents often complaining that patients and staff avoiding the car park charges end up clogging residential streets.

One staff nurse, who is not being named, said the hike from £18 to £30 a month, could force some colleagues on lower incomes and with young families out of nursing.

“This is a 65% increase,” she said. “That on top of a measly 1% pay rise, increasing cost of living and the long hours we work, is just too much.

“They are just trying to charge their staff and the patients so they can make more money, which is not on. They are saying ‘it is only £12 and it is not that much’, but £12 when you only have £72 left from your wages already – it has quite a big impact.

“On top of everything else, I think it is going to break my friend who has young children, I think this might make her leave nursing. It is just not worth it.

“More people will park in Barons Road, which makes the people living there angry enough as it is.”

The nurse said staff at the hospital are angry at management, who she said do not seem to realise they have people on very low incomes working for them.

She added: “It is the clinical staff it will effect. We can’t use the shuttle bus as we don’t work nine to five, we have to pay the parking charges.

“We work the 12 and a half hour shifts for low pay, we shouldn’t have to pay for the cost of their new car park, which makes them £1.4million a year already, according to a Freedom of Information request. It is another attack on NHS staff.”

Jan Bloomfield, director of workforce and communications at West Suffolk Hospital, said the new charges will come in from February 1. The staff were told of the changes this week in an internal email.

Mrs Bloomfield said: “They were reduced temporarily in September 2014 for a period of time when we were undertaking major improvement works.

“Now that these are complete and the new car park of 400 spaces is soon to be fully operational, charges for staff will increase but continue to be based on the number of contracted hours worked per week.

“We recognise the increase may be a concern for some staff, however, our new rates are comparable with staff charges at other hospitals in the area and we are working to provide alternative options to parking on site.

“Staff parking at the Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club, with use of a free shuttle bus in to the hospital, remains a completely free of charge option for staff.

“In March 2017, a car share scheme called ‘Liftshare’ will be launched, which has the potential to reduce travel costs by 50%.

“In addition, a secure cycle storage area for 60 bikes will be provided by the staff side entrance to the hospital.”

The new charges As of February 1 staff who work up to 15 hours will pay £8 a month, up from £6

15 to 22.5 hours will pay £16 a month, up from £12

22.5 to 30 hours will pay £24 a month, up from £18

More than 30 hours will pay £30, up from £18