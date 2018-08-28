Have you seen Aiden Rye?

Essex Police are looking to speak to Aiden Rye Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police in Colchester are looking to speak to Aiden Rye,33, in connection with a burglary in the town.

He was last known to be living in the town but is now believed to be of no fixed address.

Essex Police want to speak to him in connection with a burglary in Claudius Road, which took place sometime between September 23 and October 2.

Anyone who knows where he is,is asked to call Colchester CID on 101.

Alternatively you can contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org