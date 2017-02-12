Overcast

Ofsted rates Essex County Council’s adult learning provision ‘inadequate’

14:10 12 February 2017

Essex County Council headquarters at County Hall, Chelmsford. Picture: Martin Rose/Eastnews.co.uk

Essex County Council headquarters at County Hall, Chelmsford. Picture: Martin Rose/Eastnews.co.uk

A council that delivers apprenticeships and learning programmes to adults in Essex has been rated ‘inadequate’ by the education watchdog.

Former Colchester MP Sir Bob Russell. Picture: Andrew Partridge

Ofsted has found Essex County Council (ECC) is not ensuring its students are safe or achieving their full potential, with success rates falling to “considerably” below the national average.

The rating has led former Colchester MP, Sir Bob Russell, to say the local authority is failing the town.

The report, which was published this week following an inspection in December, states tutors are not promoting British values or teaching theirs pupils how to protect themselves from the risks associated with radicalisation and extremism.

Ray Gooding, ECC’s cabinet member for education and lifelong learning, said the council had already taken steps to improve.

Ray Gooding, ECCs cabinet member for education and lifelong learning. Picture: contributed

He added: “We have taken immediate action on the safeguarding issues identified and these are now in order.

“Some of the other improvements required are longer term, but we will be working with our councillors, service leaders, tutors and assessors to ensure that robust challenge is provided so that learners can develop and improve.”

ECC commissions ACL Essex to provide adult education from centres across 13 towns, including Colchester and Clacton.

According to Ofsted, the council has taken the decision to axe its 16 to 19 study programmes because of “underperformance”.

The reports adds: “Leaders compare performance against incorrect national rates.

“They pay too little attention to the strengths and weaknesses of teaching, learning and assessment.

“Leaders do not set high enough expectations for learners’ attendance.

“As a consequence, their self-assessment is overgenerous and insufficiently self-critical and results in weak action planning to secure improvement.”

High Steward of Colchester Sir Bob, who was MP of the town for 18 years, said: “This latest report from Ofsted is yet another example of how County Hall, Chelmsford, has failed Colchester.”

In 2009 ECC’s adult community learning provision was labelled ‘outstanding’.

That dropped to ‘requires improvements’ in 2014 and has now fallen again to ‘inadequate’.

