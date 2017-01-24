Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

‘Once a racer, always a racer’... Paralysed motocross rider Laurie Squirrell targets Winter Paralympics 2018

20:28 24 January 2017

Laurie Squirrell in Colorado. Pic: Anglia Press Agency.

Laurie Squirrell in Colorado. Pic: Anglia Press Agency.

Archant

Laurie Squirrell has shown tremendous courage and resilience since a crash in America left the schoolgirl motocross star paralysed 12 years ago.

The Hitcham rider, who uses a wheelchair, defied the odds last summer when climbing back into the saddle of her old motorbike, a specially-adapted Yamaha 125cc, and racing across muddy fields. Surgeons said she would never ride again.

Now the 28-year-old has shown a new side to her bravery: zigzagging her way down the snow-covered slopes of Colorado at speeds of 60mph, in a bid to represent Great Britain at next year’s Winter Paralympics.

“I just love to compete,” she said.

“My bike accident was a shock but I realised that I had to accept what had happened. Since then I have been determined not to let what happened stop me from doing something I love.”

Laurie Squirrell riding her motocross bike again in summer 2016. Pic: Anglia Press Agency.Laurie Squirrell riding her motocross bike again in summer 2016. Pic: Anglia Press Agency.

Once hailed as the most promising female motocross rider in the country, she is determined to be one of the best Paralympic skiers in the world next year.

She is training on a mono-ski, a new sport for people who are paralysed, using a specially-adapted wider single ski that is still controlled with poles. She is practicing with her trademark grit on her sit-ski machine to perfect her technique and eliminate risks.

“The sit-ski is an extraordinary machine. It’s like ordinary skiing but of course you have to adapt your technique because you are effectively sitting down,” she said.

“But the challenge is exactly the same. You push off and head down hill negotiating flags on the course just like ordinary downhill skiers.”

Laurie Squirrell riding her motocross bike again in summer 2016. Pic: Anglia Press Agency.Laurie Squirrell riding her motocross bike again in summer 2016. Pic: Anglia Press Agency.

The next Winter Paralympics are being held in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018. Laurie admits she has set herself an ambitious goal of reaching the required standard in just 12 months, but said she is “determined to get to the games eventually”.

She landed in Colorado, widely perceived as the best ski-centre for mono-skiers in the world, on January 3 and is set to return to Suffolk. Her trip has been self-funded.

Her dreams of becoming a world champion rider were cruelly ended after a shock accident while practicing for her first major race in America in November 2004.

Aged 16 and ranked as the best female rider in her age category in the UK, she crashed in an area of particularly boggy mud on the San Antonio track, flipped over the handlebars and broke her back when landing at the base.

Laurie Squirrell pictured at home in Hitcham in 2015, just over 10 years after the motocross accident.Laurie Squirrell pictured at home in Hitcham in 2015, just over 10 years after the motocross accident.

But speaking from Colorado, she added: “Once a racer, always a racer.”

She has recently received a 2:1 honours degree in education and child studies from Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge and hopes to become a primary school teacher.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Video: ‘Once a racer, always a racer’... Paralysed motocross rider Laurie Squirrell targets Winter Paralympics 2018

20:28 Richard Goss
Laurie Squirrell in Colorado. Pic: Anglia Press Agency.

Laurie Squirrell has shown tremendous courage and resilience since a crash in America left the schoolgirl motocross star paralysed 12 years ago.

Police receive reports of cow roaming A12 near Southwold

20:16 Tom Potter
File picture of a cow

Drivers have been warned to take extra care on the A12 near Southwold this evening after police received reports of a cow on the road.

Essex MPs think EU divorce will be start in March despite parliamentary hurdle

19:57 Annabelle Dickson
Brexit Secretary David Davis speaks in the House of Commons, London, after the Government's defeat in a historic court battle over Brexit. PA Wire

Local MPs spoke of their confidence Britain’s European Union divorce will be underway by the end of March despite a ruling which means parliament must give Brexit negotiations the green light.

Gallery: See photos of a charity pram push in Bury St Edmunds back in 1994

19:35
The entire group outside The Priory Inn before they set off on their sponsored walk. May 1994

These fundraisers from west Suffolk were having a wheel-y good time at the charity event in 1994.

Drug-driver banned after being caught using mobile phone on A12 near Saxmundham

17:26 Colin Adwent
Drug-driver banned

A van driver caught using a mobile phone on the A12 while more than four times the drug-driving limit has been accused of showing “a complete disregard for the law”.

Compromise reached over proposed extension to dog ban on Southwold beach

52 minutes ago Simon Ward
Southwold Promenade. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Compromise has been reached over proposals to extend the ban on dogs at the beach of a coastal town with community leaders agreeing a shorter exclusion time period.

Witham woman who stole more than £20,000 in lottery scratch cards and claimed winnings is spared jail

18:27 Michael Steward
Chelmsford Crown Court

A Witham woman who stole more than £20,000 in National Lottery scratch cards from the garage where she worked and claimed the winnings has been spared prison.

Most read

Breaking News: Teenage boy flown to hospital in serious condition after being ‘trapped under bus’ in Clacton

Clacton bus crash. Image: Ashley Scott

Updated: Cyclist dies after BMW 525 and bicycle crash on A1304 in Newmarket

Accident Newmarket Barbara Stradbroke Ave.

Ed Sheeran’s video director praises Suffolk for its support during filming of Castle on the Hill

Ed Sheeran Castle on the Hill

Abusive former Colchester soldier who ‘terrorised’ neighbours is spared jail

Stanley Snellgrove leaves Ipswich Crown Court.

Ed Sheeran reunited with his ‘best mate’ from Brandeston Hall on Graham Norton Show

Ed Sheeran and his childhood friend James Mee on the Graham Norton Show. Credit: BBC

Mould found growing on steering wheel of abandoned car in west Suffolk

An abandoned Renault Clio, belonging to Scott Day, 39, of Haselmere Close Bury St Edmunds. Photo supplied by St Edmundsbury Borough Council

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers: We’re letting Mick McCarthy down with our performances

Ipswich Town skipper Luke Chambers. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Steven Taylor could be the big character that Ipswich Town need, says Darren Ambrose

Steven Taylor, pictured in action at Newcastle

Former Ipswich Town striker Daryl Murphy wants to ‘win stuff’ and test himself before he retires

Newcastle United's Daryl Murphy

New loan signing Toumani Diagouraga to wear the number 37 shirt at Ipswich Town

Toumani Diagouraga, pictured in action for Leeds United

MPs and peers will have to give the green light to start EU divorce proceedings

Lord Neuberger, President of the Supreme Court, announcing that the Government has lost its appeal against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union. Picture Supreme Court/PA Wire

Heavy traffic on A14 Orwell Bridge in Ipswich after van and car crash in outside lane

Crash on the Orwell Bridge
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24