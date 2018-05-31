Traffic delays after A12 crash

The incident happened on the A12 at Benhall Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

One person has been injured in a two vehicle collision on the A12 at Benhall, near Saxmundham.

Police were called shortly after 1.30pm today with reports of an accident on the A12, just north of the junction with the B1121 at Benhall.

The ambulance service is currently on the scene, where one person is being treated for injuries.

One vehicle is currently blocking the lane heading southbound, with traffic affected in both directions.

