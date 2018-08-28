Vehicle rolls following collision near Sudbury

The B1508 between Chapel Lane and Wyatts Lane Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A section of the B1508 running from Sudbury to Bures is closed following a one-vehicle collision.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk police were called at 3.30pm today following reports of an accident involving a single vehicle.

The vehicle reportedly rolled and left the road.

Police are still present and the road is reportedly blocked with tailbacks along the B1508.

According to the AA website the road is closed between Chapel Lane and Wyatts Lane.

An ambulance was called to the scene and has just arrived.

Stay with us for more updates.