Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 1°C

min temp: -0°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

06:36 20 January 2017

Felixstowe dock. Image: Matthew Clarke

Felixstowe dock. Image: Matthew Clarke

Matthew Clarke

One person, thought to be a crewman of a ship has died after steam built up in the boiler room of the Manhattan Bridge container vessel as it was docking at Felixstowe port last night – causing an “explosion”.

Comment

Police and ambulance crews were called to the Trinity terminal at 11.45pm to reports one person had died during the incident.

The force confirmed this morning that another person is seriously injured in hospital with severe burns.

It is understood that the explosion happened in the engine room of the vessel.

The Manhattan Bridge is a modern container ship and is currently sailing under the flag of Japan.

Her next destination was due to be De Ham, the Port of Hamburg, and the estimated time of arrival was January 22 at 3am.

Residents in the area said they heard a “massive explosion” in the ship while passing the docks.

One wrote on social media: “Driving past a ship earlier and hear this massive explosion. Like thunder going off inside.”

Another said they “heard and felt” an explosion at around 11.10pm.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and there will be a joint investigation carried out by the police and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

Stay with us for updates on this breaking story as we receive them from the emergency services.

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Person trapped in car after crash on A140 at Stoke Ash

47 minutes ago Emily Townsend
One of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust's new ambulances, based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 519 CDI model from Orwell Truck & Van.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of a crash on the A140 in Suffolk this morning.

Breaking News: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

06:36 Emily Townsend
Felixstowe dock. Image: Matthew Clarke

One person, thought to be a crewman of a ship has died after steam built up in the boiler room of the Manhattan Bridge container vessel as it was docking at Felixstowe port last night – causing an “explosion”.

Double amputee crash victim Shaun Whiter to embark on 150-mile Ipswich Town cycle feat

06:00 Matt Reason
Shaun with Simon Milton (left) and Mick McCarthy.

Just months after former Suffolk footballer Shaun Whiter was left for dead after a horrific hit and run accident, he is set to take on a 150-mile cycling challenge.

Southwold resident Cathy Ryan takes on marathon charity challenge

07:30 Simon Ward
Cathy Ryan will be running 3 marathons in 3 countries to raise money. She trains alongside her dog Bess. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2017

For many people, running a marathon is a once-in-a-lifetime achievement.

Knife arrests soar in Suffolk despite Bin a Blade amnesty

Yesterday, 21:44 Gemma Mitchell
Knives collected from the Bin a Blade amnesty bins.

The number of people caught carrying a bladed weapon in Suffolk has risen to its highest level for six years.

Four firearms recovered and man taken into health care following police stand-off in Crowfield

Yesterday, 21:31
Police sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield during the incident.

A 42-year-old man arrested following a two-day stand-off with police has been released on bail and will be taken into the care of health professionals.

See today’s picture of the day taken in Borley Green, near Woolpit

Yesterday, 19:00 Sam Dawes
The sunrise over Borley Green. Picture: Pamela Bidwell

The morning skies have been putting on a striking show of colour and light over Suffolk this week.

Most read

Breaking News: One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

Felixstowe dock. Image: Matthew Clarke

Updated: Red Lion Hotel in Colchester told to improve cleanliness following visit by food hygiene inspectors

The Red Lion Hotel, High Street, Colchester, Essex.

Four firearms recovered and man taken into health care following police stand-off in Crowfield

Police sealed off Stone Street in Crowfield during the incident.

I’ll be the master of my own destiny – Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he’ll consider his future this summer

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy pictured after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Updated: Latest food hygiene ratings for Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants – what did your favourite score?

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich

Double amputee crash victim Shaun Whiter to embark on 150-mile Ipswich Town cycle feat

Shaun with Simon Milton (left) and Mick McCarthy.

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

I’ll be the master of my own destiny – Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy says he’ll consider his future this summer

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy pictured after his side were dumped out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln City. Photo: PAGEPIX LTD

Mick McCarthy: I don’t doubt myself, I leave that to others

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy

Double amputee crash victim Shaun Whiter to embark on 150-mile Ipswich Town cycle feat

Shaun with Simon Milton (left) and Mick McCarthy.

Person trapped in car after crash on A140 at Stoke Ash

One of the East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust's new ambulances, based on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 519 CDI model from Orwell Truck & Van.

Bid to scrap Colchester bus lane over fears drivers are making ‘dangerous’ U-turns

Colchester GV: High Street/East Hill bus lane

Updated: Latest food hygiene ratings for Ipswich takeaways, cafes and restaurants – what did your favourite score?

The Brewery Tap in Cliff Lane, Ipswich
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24