One dead and another seriously injured in hospital after ‘explosion in boiler room’ at Felixstowe docks

One person, thought to be a crewman of a ship has died after steam built up in the boiler room of the Manhattan Bridge container vessel as it was docking at Felixstowe port last night – causing an “explosion”.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the Trinity terminal at 11.45pm to reports one person had died during the incident.

The force confirmed this morning that another person is seriously injured in hospital with severe burns.

It is understood that the explosion happened in the engine room of the vessel.

The Manhattan Bridge is a modern container ship and is currently sailing under the flag of Japan.

Her next destination was due to be De Ham, the Port of Hamburg, and the estimated time of arrival was January 22 at 3am.

Residents in the area said they heard a “massive explosion” in the ship while passing the docks.

One wrote on social media: “Driving past a ship earlier and hear this massive explosion. Like thunder going off inside.”

Another said they “heard and felt” an explosion at around 11.10pm.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and there will be a joint investigation carried out by the police and the Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

