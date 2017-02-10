Overcast

One lane of A12 at Witham remains closed after fatal lorry crash on Wednesday

10:54 10 February 2017

The lorry which veered off a bridge onto the A12. Photo: Erin Bristow

The lorry which veered off a bridge onto the A12. Photo: Erin Bristow

Archant

Forensic teams are today searching for other possible casualties of a major lorry crash on the A12.

The scene of the crash on Wednesday night. Photograph: Nigel BrownThe scene of the crash on Wednesday night. Photograph: Nigel Brown

A HGV plunged off Coleman’s Bridge onto the southbound carriageway near junction 22 at Witham on Wednesday afternoon.

The driver of the lorry, a man aged in his 30s and from Witham, died as a result of the collision.

One lane of the road reopened last night, almost 36 hours after the crash.

The other lane is still closed.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “As there was extensive damage to the vehicle, work is also being carried out to ensure that there have been no other casualties as a result of the collision.

“The trailer has been forensically recovered by the multi-agency response team and is being searched to ensure that there are no other fatalities.”

The lorry was carrying 26 tonnes of batteries wired in series.

Because of the nature of the load, police said the clear-up operation was “complex”.

The police spokesman said emergency services had been working “around the clock” to recover the vehicle and the trailer.

