One person injured as four-car crash blocks Brandon to Mildenhall road in both directions

East of England Ambulance Trust paramedics were called to the road near Brandon Archant

A four-car collision left the main road between Brandon and Mildenhall blocked for almost an hour this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the A1065, near Brandon, at about 7.35am.

The crash involved a Suzuki Vitara, Vauxhall Astra, Mazda sports car and Ford Ka.

A female patient was treated by paramedics at the scene. Her injuries were not life-threatening.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the carriageway from Brandon to Mildenhall. The road was blocked in both directions. The vehicles have since been moved from the road. One injured party, whose injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, was treated by the ambulance service.”

Earlier on this morning, a broken down lorry caused some congestion on the westbound carriageway of the A14, close to junction 54 for Sproughton. The vehicle broke down near the slip road at about 5am – temporarily blocking the inside lane of the road.