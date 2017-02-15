One sixth form’s cheerleading squad in Ipswich tease potential TV appearance

A cheerleading team from One sixth form in Ipswich are eyeing a TV performance later this year having made waves in the first auditions for a well-known TV show.

The squad made its debut in April last year during a match day at Portman Road, and have gone from strength to strength having graduated from the practice pitch to the stadium and performed at a darts fundraising evening in front of players and fans.

Now, the team has hinted that a TV performance could be on the cards having made significant progress in the auditions relating to a “well-known television show”.

Coach Cathy Graham, a former professional dancer and cheerleader, said: “I’m very proud of the team.

“As long as the team are happy - I’m happy – however - we are always striving to do something a bit different.

“It’s all about building confidence for the youngsters and who knows what the future holds – it would certainly be great to appear on TV.”