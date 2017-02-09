Snow

Opening of Primark in Colchester ‘boost’ for the town

09 February, 2017 - 11:39
Preview tour of the new Primark Store in Colchester Lion Walk on Wednesday before the opening on Thursday morning. Paul Rice and Kim Grantham preparing the shop. Photo: Seana Hughes

Preview tour of the new Primark Store in Colchester Lion Walk on Wednesday before the opening on Thursday morning. Paul Rice and Kim Grantham preparing the shop. Photo: Seana Hughes

Town centre bosses have welcomed the opening today of a new Primark store as “the single most important retail event for years” in Colchester.

An estimated 800 people queued in light sleet around the shop, in the former BHS unit in Lion Walk, ahead of the opening at 10am.

First in the queue were Kirsty Evans and Annette Kelly, who arrived at 8am.

Kirsty, 45, said: “It has been cold. I’m hoping to get some children’s clothes for my grandkids.”

Annette, 43, added: “We thought there was going to be a massive queue – and I’d rather be right at the front than the back.

“I’m hoping to get some summer clothes ready to go on holiday.”

Colchester now joins its neighbouring A12 towns of Ipswich and Chelmsford in having a Primark store.

The new store occupies two floors, has 43 fitting rooms, 30 cash registers, 242 staff chosen from 1,400 applicants – and more than 200 mannequins.

Tim Young, Colchester borough councillor for regeneration, said the opening was great news for the town.

Primark Colchester opens. The queue. Photo: Will Lodge

“There has been a demand, as you can see from the numbers coming in this morning, for many, many years,” he said.

“I’m delighted they have taken this prime site in Lion Walk. BHS left a big gap but it has more than been filled by this Primark.

“This really is a boost and an addition to our town centre.”

Peter Scopes, Lion Walk centre manager, said: “We were very sad to see BHS go and the loss of a great British high street brand.

Kim Grantham preparing a mannequin in the new Primark Store in Colchester Lion Walk. Photo: Seana HughesKim Grantham preparing a mannequin in the new Primark Store in Colchester Lion Walk. Photo: Seana Hughes

“However, we count ourselves lucky that we are not in the same situation as Chelmsford, where they still have an empty BHS unit taking up a large amount of retail space without any potential tenant.

“We are over the moon Primark has come and chosen Lion Walk as its home. It is the single most important retail event to take place in Colchester for years.

“Primark expected between 200 and 3,000 people – with 3,000 being for their West End London store opening – so we were well above the minimum and that’s a great turn out.

“It shows how important it is to Colchester and the pople of Colchester.

Primark Colchester opens. First in the queue Kirsty Evans (left) and Annette Kelly. Photo: Will Lodge

“With Primark now being open and fully trading, and Fenwick’s new development supporting that, we all feel that this year is going to be a very positive and strong year for Lion Walk and Colchester as a town centre.

“The additional customers the Primark brings to the town will also shop in stores other than Primark, and that is why all the retailers as a whole, throughout Colchester, are thrilled to see Primark coming to Lion Walk, and are very much looking forward to working alongside them going forward.”

