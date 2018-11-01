Heavy Rain

Heavy Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Organised crime gang found guilty of £2m worth of burglaries across East Anglia

01 November, 2018 - 18:40
The nine men who have been found guilty. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

The nine men who have been found guilty. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Archant

An organised crime gang has been found guilty of carrying out more than 200 burglaries, costing victims more than £2m in an 11-month crime spree.

The scene at Littleport Garage in Cambridge. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceThe scene at Littleport Garage in Cambridge. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

The gang raided homes and businesses across East Anglia between February and December last year.

Often in broad daylight, three or four members would mask their faces and force open doors or windows with tools found at the scene.

They would steal specific items, mainly high-powered BMWs and Audis, firearms, cash and jewellery, all of which they could dispose of through contacts.

Stolen vehicles were put on false plates and left in residential parking areas before being used to commit further crimes.

The scene at Littleport Garage in Cambridge. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceThe scene at Littleport Garage in Cambridge. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Simon Oakley, 45, of Alburgh Road, Hempnall, Norwich, was found guilty of conspiracy to burgle on October 31 following a trial at Norwich Crown Court after supplying the false plates to the gang.

Oakley, who owns Stratton Quick Fit, a garage and workshop at Elite Business Park, in Salamanca Road, Norwich, had previously admitted possession of a firearm without a certificate and handling stolen goods.

He provided false registration plates and directed others to commit crime. He helped to hide stolen vehicles and pass them off as legitimate.

Most of the raids were on homes, commercial premises and ATMs.

A red Audi TTRS that was stolen by the gang. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceA red Audi TTRS that was stolen by the gang. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Nine of the gang, mostly family members, all pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit burglary. They were: Charlie Albert Webb, 20, from Newton Flotman, Norfolk, John Eli Loveridge, 42, of Greenways, Norfolk, John Stanley Loveridge, 23, of Greenways, Carleton Rode, Norfolk. Joseph Holmes, 21, of Schole Road, Willingham. Danny Stone-Parker, 28, of Braintree Road, Great Dunmow. Timothy Stone-Parker, 24, of Clay Way, Ely. Joe John Spencer Loveridge, 19, of Winchester Road, Bedfordshire, Richard Oakley, 27, of Sandy Park, Suffolk, and Johnny Oakley, 25, of Sandy Park, Suffolk.

Detective Inspector Craig Harrison, who led the investigation, said: “Every one of those crimes had a victim so the trauma and devastation caused in quite a short space of time was immense. They clearly had no care at all for the impact their offending was having on communities.”

A rifle found in the boot of the Audi TTRS. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceA rifle found in the boot of the Audi TTRS. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

The recovered litter of puppies in the boot of a police car. Picture: Cambridgeshire PoliceThe recovered litter of puppies in the boot of a police car. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Mother of flour and egg attacker apologises for her son’s behaviour

31 minutes ago Tom Potter
Cohan Semple (hooded jacket) leaving Ipswich Magistrates Court Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A teenager whose photo of a vulnerable woman caked in flour and eggs caused condemnation could face jail for his part in the “despicable attack”.

Organised crime gang found guilty of £2m worth of burglaries across East Anglia

3 minutes ago Marc Betts
The nine men who have been found guilty. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

An organised crime gang has been found guilty of carrying out more than 200 burglaries, costing victims more than £2m in an 11-month crime spree.

Plea to monitor drug litter hot spots

13 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

Residents have been urged to monitor hot spots for drug-related litter in and around Ipswich.

Are all the screens in McDonalds these days a blessing or a curse?

45 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Self-service screens at McDonalds. Picture: Joel Anderson

A trip to McDonalds these days is a far cry from the dining experience it used to be, with tablets at tables to keep the kids entertained, and self service station screens to order food from.

A47 junction closure should be considered in wake of motorcyclist death, coroner says

47 minutes ago Adam Howlett
Floral tributes left at the scene of the fatal crash on the A47 near Blundeston. Picture: Nick Butcher

A junction where a motorcyclist died should be considered for closure in a bid to prevent more tragic accidents, a coroner has said.

‘They deserve to be remembered.’ Village receives royal congratulations following war memorial campaign

17:40 Dominic Moffitt
Queen Elizabeth II congraulated Capel St Mary in a letter Picture: PETER BYRNE

Queen Elizabeth II sent a letter to the Suffolk village which campaigned to erect its first war memorial.

‘It was a very touching service’ – outpouring of love at teacher’s funeral

17:29 Amy Gibbons
Charlotte Shields-Bayliss, who has died aged 29 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

More than a dozen members of staff and ex-students were among those gathered to remember a popular teacher who died weeks after becoming a mum.

Most read

Delays remain after crash cleared on A12

A busy stretch of the A12

Missing woman from Suffolk found after two days

Certain types of crime rose more sharply in Suffolk and Essex than the average increase across England and Wales Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Staggering symmetry between McCarthy’s great escape and Lambert’s rescue mission... but will the result be the same?

There are remarkable similarities between the start of Mick McCarthy and Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town careers. Picture: PAGEPIX/ROSS HALLS

‘It looked quite dramatic’ – car crashes into river

The new Volvo V40 CC was driven in the wrong direction out of a car park in Framlingham, into the river running besides the car park. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Video: WATCH Suffolk man pops the question in style at Waterloo

The couple and orchestra pose following the romantic proposal Picture: TOP SECRET AGENT

See before and after pictures of multimillion pound improvements to Jaywick Sands

Jaywick Sands, Essex Avenue, pictured before and after the work. Picture: ECC

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24