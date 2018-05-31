A14 Orwell Bridge reopens following ‘serious collision’

The Orwell Bridge is currently closed Picture: ARCHANT

The A14 Orwell Bridge has been reopened to traffic following a serious collision which left three people seriously injured.

All lanes now open on the #A14 eastbound #OrwellBridge in #Suffolk, between J56-J57. Advised by @SuffolkPolice that the scene is now clear, CCTV shows traffic flowing well through this section. — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) August 22, 2018

The road was closed just before 6pm today, Wednesday, August 22, after police were called to a two-vehicle crash between junctions 56 and 57 on the eastbound carriageway,

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, the East of England Ambulance Service and police officers from Suffolk Constabulary attended the scene.

Three people have been taken to hospital following the crash.

A police spokesman added they had received ‘serious but not life threatening or life-changing injuries’.

The vehicles have now been successfully recovered from the road and lane one has now reopened.

The spokesman said the road is set to fully reopen by 8.30pm.

The closure led to heavy traffic throughout Ipswich as motorists tried to find alternative routes home.