Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

06:30 12 February 2017

Heavy snow showers in Bury St Edmunds.

Heavy snow showers in Bury St Edmunds.

The Orwell Bridge has reopened after a three-vehicle crash last night, but police have issued a safety warning to motorists amid snowy conditions and three other crashes in the county, including on the A14.

1 Comments

Three vehicles were first involved in a collision on the A14 Orwell Bridge westbound at around 11.30pm yesterday.

The incident involved a silver Mercedes-Benz, a silver Volkswagen Golf and a blue Renault Clio.

Police said the collision took place on the bridge, which was closed until 2.15am this morning. There were no serious injuries.

The central barrier between the two sides of the road sustained damage during the crash. A temporary repair was put in place, before a permanent repair is carried out at a later date, Suffolk Constabulary said.

Meanwhile. three other single-vehicle collisions all took place at around 4.30am this morning. A car hit the central reservation on the A14 eastbound at Haughley, near junction 49, causing a partial closure in the inside lane.

On the A134 at Lawshall, near Bury St Edmunds, a car rolled off the road and into a ditch and another vehicle was involved in a similar single-vehicle crash.

There have been no serious injuries in any of three additional crashes, but recovery is required.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “People need to drive according to the weather conditions.

“It has snowed quite a lot over the county. Be careful out there.”

Weatherquest posted on Twitter this morning: “E Anglia: Sleet and snow will continue to fall first thing, but increasingly turn to rain and become drier this afternoon. Max 4C (39.2F).

“UK: Sleet and snow over England and Wales will gradually turn to rain at lower levels by the afternoon. Cloudy and mainly dry elsewhere.”

Keywords: Renault Suffolk Constabulary Volkswagen

1 comment

  • It would seem that since the 60MPH restrictions were imposed that there have been MORE accidents on the Orwell Bridge than ever before, does this show that SOME speeding restrictions are MORe Dangerous and was this Speed limit is more about raising MONEY than People`s safety ?????

    Add your comment | Report this comment

    John Humphrey

    Sunday, February 12, 2017

The views expressed in the above comments do not necessarily reflect the views of this site

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other East Anglian Daily Times visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by East Anglian Daily Times staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique East Anglian Daily Times account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Updated: Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

51 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell and Matt Stott
Heavy snow showers in Bury St Edmunds.

The Orwell Bridge has reopened after a three-vehicle crash last night, but police have issued a safety warning to motorists amid snowy conditions and three other crashes in the county, including on the A14.

Nine places to eat out in Ipswich if you are vegan

01:13 Gemma Mitchell
Avocado is an ingredient used often in vegan meals

Being vegan is not the social nightmare it once was.

Kissing it Better charity programme brings sunshine to patients at Ipswich Hospital

Yesterday, 22:52 Gemma Mitchell
L-R Joan Sheppard with students Megan Hynes and Rabbina Malik. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

“It’s letting people know that society outside this hospital hasn’t forgotten about them.”

Investigation after man punched in mouth in unprovoked attack in Harwich

Yesterday, 18:09 Lauren Everitt
Burglars strike at BP station

A man was punched in the mouth in an unprovoked attack in Harwich earlier this week.

Ground-breaking ceremony for Colchester General Hospital’s new diagnostic imaging centre

Yesterday, 17:53 Lauren Everitt
David White, chairman of Colchester Hospital Trust (2nd left) and Russell Trenter (centre), regional managing director of Alliance Medical Ltd, turn the sod at the new Colchester General Hospital development watched by James Wilson, director and general manager of R G Carter (left) also pictured R G Carter staff, left to right, assistant site manager Jake Betts, quantity surveyor Roger Burton, construction manager Martin Fisher, and site manager Daniel Lloyd. Picture: Paul Nixon Photography

Ground has been broken on the site of a state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging centre at Colchester General Hospital.

Leaving EU will allow tailored UK legislation, says Defra minister

Yesterday, 16:30 Tom Potter
Bawdsey Coastal Partnership's new chairman Nick Crick addresses the AGM, with Therese Coffey on his right

A Suffolk MP has outlined the Government’s approach to flood protection – and suggested Brexit will enable legislation more tailored to the needs of the UK.

Ipswich societies collaborate for a unique musical and photographic event

Yesterday, 16:29 Richard Cornwell
ICS members rehearse for the Elijah concert. Picture: MATTHEW CLARKE, IPSWICH AND DISTRICT PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY

An exciting collaboration between two long-established Ipswich societies will highlight the work involved with staging a very special concert at Snape in April.

Most read

Updated: Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

Heavy snow showers in Bury St Edmunds.

Reaction: Mick McCarthy hails Huws and Diagouraga after 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Lorry driver from A12 crash named by family as Gurdip Johal – police confirm no other casualties

Gurdip Johal with sister Mandip. Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Tribute paid to charismatic farmer and pig production pioneer Malcolm Easey

Malcolm Easey, centre, flanked by his sons, Jon, left, and Chris.

Shivering two-month-old puppies abandoned at Lowesoft roadside

Four puppies were found abandoned on February 10 in Corton, Lowestoft, and have been taken into the care of the RSPCA. Picture: RSPCA

Report: Aston Villa 0 Ipswich Town 1 – Huws scores late to secure gutsy victory

Ipswich celebrate their late winner at Aston Villa

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

Reaction: Mick McCarthy hails Huws and Diagouraga after 1-0 win at Aston Villa

Emyr Huws celebrates scoring Ipswich's late winner at Villa Park

Updated: Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

Heavy snow showers in Bury St Edmunds.
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24