Orwell Bridge reopens after crash but A14 collision and snowfall prompts police safety warning

Heavy snow showers in Bury St Edmunds.

The Orwell Bridge has reopened after a three-vehicle crash last night, but police have issued a safety warning to motorists amid snowy conditions and three other crashes in the county, including on the A14.

Three vehicles were first involved in a collision on the A14 Orwell Bridge westbound at around 11.30pm yesterday.

The incident involved a silver Mercedes-Benz, a silver Volkswagen Golf and a blue Renault Clio.

Good morning #Elmswell #Suffolk you will be waking up soon to 0c and everything covered in snow.The village roads are covered be careful pic.twitter.com/BZlw4f7rIx — Laurence (@laurencefrankl3) February 12, 2017

Police said the collision took place on the bridge, which was closed until 2.15am this morning. There were no serious injuries.

The central barrier between the two sides of the road sustained damage during the crash. A temporary repair was put in place, before a permanent repair is carried out at a later date, Suffolk Constabulary said.

Current radar image showing sleet and snow across England and Wales with further snow to fall in many places #uksnow pic.twitter.com/E46ZLVQSqu — Weatherquest (@weatherquest_uk) February 12, 2017

Meanwhile. three other single-vehicle collisions all took place at around 4.30am this morning. A car hit the central reservation on the A14 eastbound at Haughley, near junction 49, causing a partial closure in the inside lane.

On the A134 at Lawshall, near Bury St Edmunds, a car rolled off the road and into a ditch and another vehicle was involved in a similar single-vehicle crash.

There have been no serious injuries in any of three additional crashes, but recovery is required.

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesman said: “People need to drive according to the weather conditions.

“It has snowed quite a lot over the county. Be careful out there.”

Weatherquest posted on Twitter this morning: “E Anglia: Sleet and snow will continue to fall first thing, but increasingly turn to rain and become drier this afternoon. Max 4C (39.2F).

“UK: Sleet and snow over England and Wales will gradually turn to rain at lower levels by the afternoon. Cloudy and mainly dry elsewhere.”