Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage in Essex blocks main line

06:49 27 January 2017

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex.

Archant

Rail commuters faced a morning of travel misery in the region after damage to overhead wires in Essex blocked the main line.

Lines reopened shortly after 9am – but disruption was expected to continue until lunchtime because trains were not in the right place.

The region’s train operator, Greater Anglia, cancelled more than 80 services after the incident between Witham and Shenfield.

The incident happened in the early hours of Friday morning and infrastructure company Network Rail was investigating its cause.

A Greater Anglia spokeswoman said several services had been cancelled, but an increasing number were getting through after the track reopened at about 9am.

She said: “We would like to apologise to our passengers and urge them to use the delay repay service to get a refund if they have been affected by these problems.”

A limited number of buses had been provided – but at the height of the disruption the company had urged people not to travel unless their journey was vital.

The spokeswoman said anyone with a pre-booked ticket to travel to London on Friday could use the ticket to travel on Saturday or Monday instead.

For the latest updates, see here.

  • So GA have cancelled the 05:40 Colchester to Peterborough (amongst others) - just how does this go via Chelmsford? This is one of the few train services that can take people west to Ely and the Cambridge Mainline and on into London. One would have hoped GA would have pulled out all the stops to ensure it ran.

    julian_n

    Friday, January 27, 2017

  • So no plans to deal with anyone travelling from Ipswich then. Another item from the Norwich news room?

    amsterdam81

    Friday, January 27, 2017

