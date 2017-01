Over 80 train cancellations after electric wire damage near London blocks main line

Train delays in Suffolk and Essex. Archant

Rail commuters face a morning of travel misery in the region after damage to overhead electric wires near London blocked the main line.

The region’s train operator, Abellio Greater Anglia (AGA), has cancelled 87 services so far this morning after the incident between Witham and Shenfield.

Train services running through these stations have been cancelled. Disruption is expected until 2pm.

An AGA spokesman said: “For journeys between London Liverpool Street and Norwich: Travel on Greater Anglia trains to Cambridge and Ely and connect there on. Journey times between London Liverpool Street and Cambridge (are) between 70 and 85 minutes.

“Travel on the London Underground Circle, Hammersmith & City, Metropolitan Lines between London Liverpool Street and London Kings Cross (journey time around 10 minutes).

“Connect with the Great Northern services between London Kings Cross and Cambridge/Ely

“Car parking tickets are also accepted at any other Greater Anglia locations.”

The statement added: “Customers are asked not to travel between Witham and Shenfield.

“Because of damaged to overhead electric wires there are currently no trains running between Witham and Shenfield.

“We will inform you when the situation has improved to a level that we can lift this advice; tickets for today will be accepted tomorrow and other ticket restrictions for today have been lifted; tickets for today will be accepted on the West route between Liverpool Street and Cambridge/Stansted Airport.

“Greater Anglia tickets will be accepted on: Great Northern services between Cambridge and Kings Cross; all London Underground services; TFL rail services between Liverpool Street and Brentwood.

“We apologise for the disruption to your train services today.”

Services cancelled up until 9am:

05:20 Clacton-On-Sea to London Liverpool Street

05:30 Norwich to London Liverpool Street

05:40 Colchester to Peterborough

06:00 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street

06:02 London Liverpool Street to Clacton-On-Sea

06:10 Clacton-On-Sea to London Liverpool Street

06:12 London Liverpool Street to Braintree

06:18 Witham to London Liverpool Street

06:19 Colchester Town to London Liverpool Street

06:24 Norwich to London Liverpool Street

06:29 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street

06:38 London Liverpool Street to Harwich Town

06:38 Clacton-On-Sea to London Liverpool Street

06:40 Braintree to London Liverpool Street

06:47 Clacton-On-Sea to London Liverpool Street

06:48 Norwich to London Liverpool Street

06:48 London Liverpool Street to Colchester Town

06:52 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street

07:02 London Liverpool Street to Braintree

07:03 Stowmarket to London Liverpool Street

07:05 Norwich to London Liverpool Street

07:08 London Liverpool Street to Ipswich

07:15 Harwich International to London Liverpool Street

07:16 Harwich Town to London Liverpool Street

07:17 Witham to London Liverpool Street

07:26 Braintree to London Liverpool Street

07:29 Witham to London Liverpool Street

07:30 London Liverpool Street to Norwich

07:36 London Liverpool Street to Colchester Town

07:38 Ipswich to London Liverpool Street

07:40 Norwich to London Liverpool Street

07:45 Clacton-On-Sea to Colchester

07:46 London Liverpool Street to Braintree

07:49 Chelmsford to London Liverpool Street

07:50 Peterborough to Ipswich

07:55 London Liverpool Street to Norwich

07:58 Harwich Town to London Liverpool Street

08:00 Norwich to London Liverpool Street

08:00 London Liverpool Street to Ipswich

08:00 Colchester Town to London Liverpool Street

08:06 London Liverpool Street to Ipswich

08:09 Chelmsford to London Liverpool Street

08:10 Stowmarket to London Liverpool Street

08:11 Clacton-On-Sea to London Liverpool Street

08:12 Braintree to London Liverpool Street

08:16 London Liverpool Street to Clacton-On-Sea

08:30 Norwich to London Liverpool Street

08:30 London Liverpool Street to Norwich

08:30 Chelmsford to London Liverpool Street

08:36 London Liverpool Street to Colchester Town

08:48 London Liverpool Street to Braintree

08:48 Ipswich to Colchester

08:58 Colchester Town to London Liverpool Street

08:58 Witham to London Liverpool Street

09:00 London Liverpool Street to Norwich

09:00 Norwich to London Liverpool Street

09:00 Braintree to London Liverpool Street

For the latest updates, see here.