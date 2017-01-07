Overhead power line problems cause rail disruption between Harwich and Manningtree

All trains have been cancelled on Saturday evening on the line between Harwich and Manningtree.

Greater Anglia said the disruption was due to overhead wire problems between Manningtree and Harwich Town with all lines blocked.

Disruption is expected until the end of the day.

The damage to the overhead line equipment has taken place at Wrabness and a rail replacement bus service is being operated by Panther Travel and New Horizon.

Network Rail engineers are being mobilised to repair the damage but there is currently no estimate for the line to re-open.

Greater Anglia and Network Rail have apologised to those whose journeys have been affected.

Further details of train service alterations are available at www.journeycheck.com/greateranglia/