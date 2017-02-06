Overhead wire fault causes delays and cancellations on trains in and out of London

Ipswich railway station

Rail passengers faced disruption on mainline trains this morning, due to faulty overhead electric wires between Manor Park and Romford.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Some lines were blocked as a result of the fault – with train services running through the two stations subject to cancellation, revision, or delay by up to 25 minutes.

Affected services included:

•8am Liverpool Street to Ipswich started at Colchester

•8.06am Liverpool Street to Ipswich started at Colchester

•8.09am Chelmsford to Liverpool Street was cancelled

•8.13am Liverpool Street to Southend was cancelled

•8.30am Chelmsford to Liverpool Street was cancelled

•9am Liverpool Street to Norwich was cancelled

•9.02am Liverpool Street to Ipswich was cancelled

•9.34am London Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria was cancelled

•10am Liverpool Street to Norwich started from Colchester

Great Anglia apologised for the disruption to train services. If a journey has been delayed by 30 minutes or more, passengers may be entitled to compensation for a portion of the fare.