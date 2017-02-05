Owls bring RSPB Birdwatch to life at Halstead care home

Care UK worker Ashley Parkinson, Sage the Owl and Colne View care home resident Leslie Claxton during an RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch event. Photo: Contributed Archant

Care home residents kept their binoculars at the ready as they took part in the RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch – but also saw some feathered friends inside the home too.

Nell Hall, resident at Colne View care home in Halstead, with Sage the Owl during an RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch event. Photo: Contributed Nell Hall, resident at Colne View care home in Halstead, with Sage the Owl during an RSPB Big Garden Birdwatch event. Photo: Contributed

Kala Dowsett, known locally as ‘The Owl Lady’, brought in a variety of species for residents at Halstead’s Colne View care home to get up close to.

Omar Taylor, manager of the Care UK-run home, said: “The birdwatch weekend is always popular with our residents, so we were delighted that Kala and her feathered friends were able to join us to make this year’s event even more special.

“All the residents enjoyed spending time spotting the various garden visitors over the weekend, and learning more about the nature on our doorstep.

“Spending time outdoors is important for physical and mental wellbeing, and has many benefits for older people, particularly for those who are living with dementia.”

To prepare for the event the residents also made bird food balls to entice creatures into the home’s garden.