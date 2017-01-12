Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 3°C

min temp: -1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
ESTD 1874 Search

Advanced search

Pair bailed following Hadleigh car and garage arsons

10:35 12 January 2017

File picture of firefighters tackling a car blaze.

File picture of firefighters tackling a car blaze.

(c) copyright citizenside.com

A man and a teenage boy arrested following two arsons in Hadleigh have been bailed to return to police in March.

Comment

Police were contacted by the fire service just before 2.15am yesterday to reports that a car parked between a caravan and a home in Corks Lane in Hadleigh was on fire.

Occupants of both the home and the caravan managed to get out safely.

Around 2.40am a 16-year-old boy from Stowmarket and a 24-year-old man from Hadleigh were arrested on suspicion of arson. Both were taken into custody at Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where they were interviewed about the blaze and another garage fire in Timperley Road in the town that police were alerted to around 12.45am yesterday.

The 16-year-old has also been arrested and interviewed in connection with a number of other offences including theft from a vehicle and taking a vehicle without consent.

Both have now been bailed to return to police on March 6, pending further enquiries.

Suffolk Constabulary is continuing to ask anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in Hadleigh in the early hours of Wednesday to call police 101, quoting crime number 11696/17.

Keywords: Martlesham Police Investigation Centre

Updated: Severe flood warnings downgraded in Suffolk and Essex

8 minutes ago Matt Stott
High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Warnings of life-threatening floods have been downgraded in Suffolk and Essex this morning.

Video: Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

48 minutes ago Will Lodge and Matt Stott
Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

The evacuation of Jaywick in Essex over fears high tides could lead to flooding has begun, but some residents appear reluctant to leave.

Video: Snowfall will last ‘two or three hours’ until midday today

48 minutes ago Matt Stott
Christchurch Park is covered in a light dusting of snow on Friday morning.

Snow has fallen across many parts of Suffolk after below-freezing conditions overnight, with more predicted this morning.

‘Worrying trend’ as farm debt payments climb

21 minutes ago Sarah Chambers
Farms are becoming more indebted, a survey shows.

Farmers used an average of 15% of their incomes last year to pay interest on debts, a new report reveals.

Aldeburgh Primary School closed today after flood warning

08:15 Matt Stott
Aldeburgh Primary School.

Aldeburgh Primary School has closed today due to the flood risks along the Suffolk coast.

Travel updates for the region’s trains and roads on Friday

07:56 Matt Stott
No travel delays reportd in Suffolk. Pic: Jerry Turner .

The region’s transport system appears to have escaped any disruption so far this morning.

Ipswich Building Society applies to convert former clothing store into new Woodbridge branch

09:22 Tom Potter
The current Ipswich Building Society branch in Woodbridge

A building society is hoping to move into a larger premises in the centre of a Suffolk town.

Most read

Gallery: 1,100 homes in Suffolk set to be evacuated over coastal flooding fears

The tables from the famous Butt and Oyster floating in the River Orwell at Pin Mill after the storm surge of 2013. Photo by Anthony Cullen - photographicday.com

Updated: Severe flood warnings downgraded in Suffolk and Essex

High tide at Old Felixstowe.

Video: Snowfall will last ‘two or three hours’ until midday today

Christchurch Park is covered in a light dusting of snow on Friday morning.

Video: Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Flood warnings for Suffolk coast urge home owners and businesses to take ‘immediate action’

Flooding on the A12 in both directions at Blythburgh during a tidal surge and storm in 2013.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: 10 players the Blues may sign before January 31

Rotherham United's Danny Ward, left

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Most commented

300-acre business park for Port of Felixstowe will be built in countryside at Kirton

Land off Kirton Road (behind the buildings) has been earmarked for a 300-acre port business park between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.

Ipswich Town transfer rumours: 10 players the Blues may sign before January 31

Rotherham United's Danny Ward, left

Video: Essex flood warnings downgraded – but alerts remain in place

Police attending the evacuation centre in Jaywick Lane, Clacton. Pic: Nigel Brown.

Marcus Stewart knows Ipswich Town have a ‘harder sell’ now than when he joined mid-season

Marcus Stewart celebrates during Ipswich Town's play-off final win against Barnsley in 2000. Photo: JAMIE NIBLOCK.

Gallery: 1,100 homes in Suffolk set to be evacuated over coastal flooding fears

The tables from the famous Butt and Oyster floating in the River Orwell at Pin Mill after the storm surge of 2013. Photo by Anthony Cullen - photographicday.com

Former England manager Graham Taylor dies, aged 72

Graham Taylor has died, aged 72
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24
Streetlife

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

MyDate24 MyPhotos24