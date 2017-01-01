Pair bailed in Lowestoft drugs supply probe

Police are working to tackle drug crimes in Lowestoft. File photo.

Police in Lowestoft have arrested two men as part of work to eradicate drug crimes in the area.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary’s Scorpion Team were alerted to two men acting suspiciously in Fir Lane and Normanston Drive at around 1.20pm on Friday, December 16.

Officers attended and arrested a 51-year-old man from Lowestoft on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply, and a 19-year-old man from Middlesex on suspicion of conspiracy to supply controlled drugs.

Both men have been bailed while work is ongoing and are due to return to Great Yarmouth police investigation centre in February.