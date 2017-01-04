Partly Cloudy

Paramedics called to pair in water near Stoke Bridge, Ipswich

14:10 04 January 2017

A man was pulled from the river by Stoke Bridge in Ipswich, near the skate park

A man was pulled from the river by Stoke Bridge in Ipswich, near the skate park

Emergency services were sent on a rescue mission in Ipswich today after two men got into difficulty in a river.

A man was pulled from the river by Stoke Bridge in Ipswich, near the skate park

Suffolk Constabulary and the East of England Ambulance Service were called by members of the public at around 1pm to reports of two men in the water by Stoke Bridge, near the skate park.

By the time police and paramedics arrived, the men were out of the water and on the river bank.

One of the men is believed to have taken an illegal substance.

Paramedics checked the patients at the scene but neither had sustained any obvious injuries.

They were taken to Ipswich Hospital as a precaution.

The circumstances leading up to this incident are not clear, but it is understood one of the men dragged the other out of the water.

