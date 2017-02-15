Parents and grandparents go back to school for big Ipswich printmaking project

Parents, grandparents and pupils at Whitton and Whithouse primary schools in Ipswich have been learning printing techniques Archant

A two-tonne ‘steam roller’ will be used to create giant wall hangings for two Ipswich schools as part of a community arts project.

The lino prints they are creating witll be fitted together like a jigsaw and turned into giant wallhangings The lino prints they are creating witll be fitted together like a jigsaw and turned into giant wallhangings

The Bigger Picture Printmaking Project invited parents and grandparents of pupils at Whitton and Whitehouse primary schools into the classroom over a six weeks period to learn printmaking skills.

Adults and youngsters have each created a lino print depicting an aspect of their school or community which will be put together like a jigsaw to create massive wall hangings for the two schools.

Next month the schools plan to use to two tonne road roller in one of the school playgrounds to turn the jigsaw into a giant print.

The project has been developed by pop-up arts group Oyster Community Press CIC and funded by the North West Ipswich Big Local Trust (NWI BLT) and Councillor James Crossley.

Lolly Hill, from the trust, said: “I am delighted we were able to give pupils of Whitton School and Whitehouse School the opportunity to work with Oyster Community Press in trying different types of print making.

“The pupils liked spending time in researching ideas for the wall hangings and produced some great work.

“NWI BLT and the schools are now looking forward to the Bigger Picture wall hangings being printed with the ‘steam roller’.