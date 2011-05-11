Parents celebrate ‘best Christmas ever’ as 11 babies are born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Kayleigh Noble and Josh Hender with baby Archie, who was born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Midwives at Ipswich Hospital were kept busy on Christmas Day with the birth of at least 11 babies during the day, and a host of parents becoming mums and dads for the first time.

Emily Knights and Rhys Halls with their baby girl Alice, who was born at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

Proud parents Emily Knights, 20 and Rhys Halls, 21, welcomed Alice Yuna Daisy Halls into the world at 1.30am, three days after her due date.

Named after Ms Knights’ love of the Alice in Wonderland books and films, the couple were thrilled with Alice’s arrival on Christmas Day.

“It’s the best Christmas ever,” said Rhys.

Dad Rich Burges with newborn baby girl Arla at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day

“We were dead certain it was going to be a boy and we couldn’t decide on a name, but it was a girl and we had Alice handpicked for that so it worked out.”

But baby Alice was not the only early morning arrival – 22-year-old Kayleigh Noble gave birth to her son Archie at 5.10am.

Kayleigh and partner Josh Hender, 24, arrived on Friday night, but didn’t expect Archie to be born on Christmas Day despite having a due date of December 21.

Harrison Skora, who was born on Christmas Day at Ipswich Hospital

“When we came last night we weren’t expecting him to be born Christmas Day,” Kayleigh confirmed.

“When you say it is late December everyone joked it would be Christmas Day, but no one actually thought it would be.”

The couple settled on the name Archie quickly after deciding not to know the sex of the baby beforehand, and left the hospital yesterday for the 7lbs2oz youngster to enjoy cuddles with the family.

Malgorzata Skora, 30, gave birth to her baby Harrison on Christmas morning – nine days after his original due date.

“I was really surprised he kept me waiting,” the 30-year-old from Ipswich said.

“We are looking forward to going back home to see the family and get some sleep, it’s been a long day!”

Rich and Annika Burges were delighted with the arrival of their firstborn child Arla at 3.30am.

The couple intentionally decided not to make too many plans on Christmas Day in case she arrived, having kept the couple waiting from her December 17 due date.

She was born weighing 8lbs4oz, with dad Rich believing the festive atmosphere at home in Rushmere helped the young baby along.

“Annika started contractions in the middle of the night,” he said.

“We live in Rushmere and went down to the pond last night where there was the carols and pretty lights, so I think that helped kick things into action,” he said.

The new parents left hospital yesterday to enjoy the evening at Rich’s parents where young Arla was everyone’s favourite Christmas gift.

One parent gave birth shortly before 10pm on Christmas Day night, bringing the total to 11.