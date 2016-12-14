Parents told to lower expectations ahead of verified Key Stage Two results for primary schools

Stock image of students sitting an exam. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

Verified results for heavily-disputed, toughed-up tests taken at the end of primary school are set to be released on Thursday morning.

Just under half (48%) of pupils in Suffolk met the new expected standard in reading, writing and mathematics combined this summer, provisional figures from the Department for Education (DfE) showed in September. This was below the all-school England average of 53%.

Ministers insist the headline figure cannot be compared to previous years because the key stage two tests taken by 11-year-olds have become much more rigorous, raising the expected standard, and have a different grading system.

Previously, children were required to achieve a level four in reading, writing and mathematics. But as part of shake-up, spearheaded by a new, slimmed-down curriculum introduced in September 2014, the levels system has been abandoned and replaced with numerical grades, ranging from 80 to 120.

The new required benchmark score is 100, which is roughly equivalent to a level 4B, which is harder to achieve than level four. Children who score less than 100 are ‘working towards’ the expected level and those who achieve more than 100 are ‘above’ the expected level for their age.

Nationally, headteachers condemned the new Key Stage Two tests this year as rushed and chaotic. Teachers said pupils were stressed and reduced to tears after failing to complete them. It was also argued that teachers only had two years to get to grips with the four-year curriculum.

Last night, Graham White, who represents Suffolk on the National Union of Teachers’ national executive committee, warned: “It is likely the results will not be as high as many would hope.

“There is too great an emphasis (in the new curriculum) on the technicalities of grammar and language, rather than on a love of learning and encouraging children to read and express themselves. A great number of parents would fail the tests because of how they are written and the in-depth knowledge required.”

But primary school league table positions for local authorities can be compared. Suffolk has risen from 140th out of 152 in 2014, to joint 134th in 2015, to joint 119th in 2016, according to the provisional 2016 results. Schemes such as Raising the Bar have been credited for the success.