Section of M25 closed in Essex after lorry crash
PUBLISHED: 10:26 22 August 2018 | UPDATED: 11:30 22 August 2018
Archant
A large section of the M25 in Essex is closed this morning after a lorry carrying flammable liquids crashed and overturned.
The motorway is closed anti-clockwise between Junction 27 (M11) and Junction 25 (Waltham Cross/Cheshunt) and the recovery is expected to take some time.
Severe delays are being reported on the approach to the closure and motorists are being advised to allow additional time if travelling in the area or to seek an alternative route.
The crash happened around 7.10pm yesterday when a lorry collided with the nearside barrier and came to rest down the motorway embankment near to a brook for the River Lea.
A crane is required to lift the vehicle and Essex Fire and Rescue Service is at the scene providing support.
Highways England said the road will remain closed throughout the morning peak and into the afternoon.