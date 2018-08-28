Fire rips through bus taking students home from college

The bus that caught fire. Picture: Robert Newell Archant

Passengers had to be evacuated from a bus after it caught fire in Aldeby, near Beccles.

A fire crew from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the blaze in Rectory Road which closed while crews put out the fire.

They remained on the scene checking for hot spots and waiting for recovery.

A fire service spokesman said: “The bus was in service so we believe it will have been a mechanical fault.

“Passengers were off the bus before we arrived on scene and no-one is believed to have been injured.”

It is believed that the bus was taking college students home when one of them alerted the bus driver to smoke.

The bus was stopped and students and the driver evacuated without injury.

