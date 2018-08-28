Partly Cloudy

Fire rips through bus taking students home from college

PUBLISHED: 08:50 02 November 2018 | UPDATED: 10:03 02 November 2018

The bus that caught fire. Picture: Robert Newell

The bus that caught fire. Picture: Robert Newell

Archant

Passengers had to be evacuated from a bus after it caught fire in Aldeby, near Beccles.

A fire crew from Great Yarmouth and Gorleston attended the blaze in Rectory Road which closed while crews put out the fire.

They remained on the scene checking for hot spots and waiting for recovery.

A fire service spokesman said: “The bus was in service so we believe it will have been a mechanical fault.

“Passengers were off the bus before we arrived on scene and no-one is believed to have been injured.”

It is believed that the bus was taking college students home when one of them alerted the bus driver to smoke.

The bus was stopped and students and the driver evacuated without injury.

Check the traffic before you travel with the EDP Travel Map.

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

22 minutes ago Jake Foxford
there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Trains are disrupted between Ipswich and Stowmarket after a person was hit on a level crossing on the main line to London.

Fire rips through bus taking students home from college

08:50 Marc Betts
The bus that caught fire. Picture: Robert Newell

Passengers had to be evacuated from a bus after it caught fire in Aldeby, near Beccles.

Deer hit near Elveden closes A11

08:21 Jake Foxford
The deer was hit around sunrise this morning on the A11 near Elveden. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A11 near Elveden was closed after a driver struck a deer at high speed.

Could brown bin charges for West Suffolk increase next year?

07:30 Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Brown bin charges in West Suffolk may increase from £40 to £43 annually Picture: GREGG BROWN

Annual charges for brown bin collections in west Suffolk could be set to increase from next year.

‘What has Lowestoft come to?’ - Worrying crime figures after stabbings, teen attacks and assaults on the homeless

06:30 James Carr
A man was stabbed in Station Square on Friday evening. Photo: James Carr.

Lowestoft has been hit by a surge in violent crime, latest Home Office figures have revealed.

Video Will the Chancellor’s billions transform roads in Suffolk and Essex?

05:30 Paul Geater
The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Campaigners hoping to see major improvements in major roads are waiting to see if a major increase in funding announced in Budget papers will lead to big changes.

Driver suffers broken ribs in crash between car and van

14 minutes ago Jake Foxford
Suffolk police are in Stratford Road, Ipswich, after a road traffic collision. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have detained a driver after head-on collision in Ipswich between a car and van has left a driver with suspected broken ribs.

High school pupil under investigation amid claims he is aged 30

Stoke High School Ormiston Academy, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Updated Person hit by train on Stowmarket level crossing

there are currently no trains travelling from Ipswich to Cambridge, Peterborough and Stowmarket. Picture: NEIL PERRY

'I believe we'll stay up... I plan to be here for a number of years' – what Lambert said at Supporters' Club AGM

Paul Lambert has signed a contract to be Ipswich Town manager until 2021. Photo: Ross Halls

'What has Lowestoft come to?' - Worrying crime figures after stabbings, teen attacks and assaults on the homeless

A man was stabbed in Station Square on Friday evening. Photo: James Carr.

Video This is the organised crime gang that carried out 200 burglaries

A crime gang comitted burglaries across East Anglia. Picture: Cambridgeshire Police

Parish council reveals plans to turn former toilets into office space

The former toilets in Long Melford which are set to become office space pending council approval Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

