Rail passengers travelling to and from Suffolk and Essex delayed following signal fault
PUBLISHED: 11:15 30 October 2018 | UPDATED: 11:49 30 October 2018
Archant
A signal fault at Liverpool Street station halted services in and out of the terminal today.
Trains were either left stranded on the platform or just outside the station just after 10.45am.
A spokeswoman for Greater Anglia said engineers from Network Rail were dealing with the issue but that services in and out of Liverpool Street were set to be delayed by up to a minimum of 30 minutes and was likely to remain so until at least 1pm.
Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for Network Rail said they had workmen on site just outside the station area dealing with the fault.
She said: “It’s an ongoing issue at the moment but we do have people working on it.”
However, just before 11.45pm they said the signalling system was now back up and running and services were returning to normal.
“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused,” she added.
Disruption was still ongoing and trains running via the station may be cancelled, delayed up to 60 minutes or revised.