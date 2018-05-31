Widower who died in Woodbridge road crash named as local man Peter Grimer

The fatal collision happened at the junction between St John's Hill and Castle Street in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A 90-year-old widower who died after a road collision in Woodbridge has been named by police as Peter Grimer.

Mr Grimer, of Victoria Road, Woodbridge, died at Ipswich Hospital from complications arising from his injuries on Wednesday, August 8.

The incident occurred shortly before midday on Monday, July 30, near the centre of town at the junction of St John’s Hill and Castle Street.

It involved a pedestrian in collision with a grey BMW 120 Sport.

Mr Grimer, 90, was the widower of Margaret Grimer and known to his family as ‘Frog’.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of the incident should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Team by calling 101 and quoting CAD 164 of 30 July.