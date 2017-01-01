Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 19°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Pedestrian, a Suffolk man in his 40s, dies after lorry crash on A14 near Ipswich on Boxing Day

PUBLISHED: 08:32 27 December 2016 | UPDATED: 09:59 27 December 2016

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Mark Bullimore Photography 2016

A pedestrian died after a collision involving a lorry on the A14 near Ipswich last night.

Comment
Ipswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMOREIpswich, Suffolk. The scene of the road traffic collision on the A14 at Sproughton junction on Boxing Day Evening,. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Police have confirmed that the man, in his 40s and from the Suffolk area, died after the incident on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 between Sproughton and Copdock at around 5.50pm on Boxing Day.

His next-of-kin are being informed, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the eastbound carriageway shortly after 5.50pm between junctions 54 for Sproughton and 55 for Copdock.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics, the man died at the scene. He is the 30th fatality on Suffolk’s roads this year.

Police said the crash happened on the carriageway itself, and closed the stretch of road between the two junctions while paramedics and officers worked at the scene.

The road reopened at 12.20am. Police are still investigating the incident.

An East of England Ambulance Service spokesman last night said: “EEAST received a call today at 5.56pm to reports of a serious road traffic collision involving a lorry and a male pedestrian on the A14 near Ipswich.

“A rapid response vehicle and ambulance crew were dispatched to assist the police who were first on scene.”

The spokesman added that the lorry driver had not suffered any injuries.

A diversion was put in place through Claydon, Bramford and Sproughton last night.

The crash caused severe delays for motorists heading eastbound, at a time when football fans were heading home from the Ipswich Town home game against Fulham at Portman Road.

Last year, a six-year record high of 36 deaths took place on the county’s roads. Last night’s crash was the 30th fatality on Suffolk’s roads in 2016.

Keywords: Suffolk police

Suffolk firefighters spend more than two hours trying to rescue pair of cats

48 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell

Firefighters rescued a cat from a roof in Blythburgh today but had to leave safety sheets so a second moggy could jump down in its own time.

Poll: Do you think SATs exams for year two pupils should be scrapped?

22 minutes ago Jason Noble

The Department for Education has today unveiled proposals to scrap SATs exams for year two pupils and replace them with less-pressured assessments.

Man arrested after emergency services called to kitchen towel fire at Bury St Edmunds home

22 minutes ago Gemma Mitchell

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with a blaze at a home in Suffolk.

Meet Framlingham’s super-six famous singers

51 minutes ago Jason Noble

Despite a small population of around 5,000 people, Framlingham certainly punches above its weight when it comes to notable singers.

Woodbridge high school in education network’s top 20%

51 minutes ago Tom Potter

A Suffolk school has been ranked among the top 20% in the country for attainment and progress made by pupils between key stages of their education.

Police station site sold for £1.1m – with value of approved flats worth up to £3.8m

12:48 Tom Potter

A former police station has sold for more than a million pounds before going under the auctioneer’s hammer.

Mother pays tribute to her ‘wonderful’ and ‘happy’ son Denis Petkov, 19, after Rettendon stabbing

12:26 Gemma Mitchell

The mother of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Essex has said she is unable to describe how much she misses her “darling boy”.

Most read

Relief as missing Frinton boy Patrick Casey is found by police

Ipswich gang ‘plied teenager with drink and drugs’ before alleged rape, court hears

Parents and teachers ‘shocked’ as Ofsted downgrade ‘brilliant’ Rougham Primary School to ‘inadequate’

Suffolk Constabulary court battle with Ipswich Town costs force nearly £200k so far

French bulldog puppies stolen from house in Clacton reunited with owner after anonymous tip-off

Opinion: It’s vital to put off-field issues aside and back Ipswich Town’s players until we’re safe

Great Days Out

cover

Click here to view
the Great Days Out
supplement

View

Eating Out in the Broads

cover

Click here to view
the Eating Out
supplement

View

Visit the Broads

cover

Click here to view
the Visit the Broads
supplement

View

Most commented

Opinion: It’s vital to put off-field issues aside and back Ipswich Town’s players until we’re safe

Nick Clegg wants leaders who ‘drunk the Brexit cool aid’ to answer if Brexit goes wrong

HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter
MyDate24 MyPhotos24